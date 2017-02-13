Her Story Boutique launches line of vegan chocolates with healing properties

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Her Story Boutique is releasing a line of vegan chocolates that is guaranteed to get any date off to a good start. The 100% vegan chocolate (organic + fair trade dark chocolate) has an added bonus, for those looking to heighten the Valentine’s Day experience. Each of the chocolates (filled with adaptogens + non-GMO healthy ingredients) has certain healing properties that only Her Story Boutique can deliver.
Not only does each designer chocolate taste great, they all correlate to different healing qualities – strength, courage, inspiration, balance, etc. Now what could be better than eating delicious vegan chocolate that is packed with attitudinal ingredients? Stop in to Her Story for chocolates, and discover a world of impeccably curated items that you just can’t find anywhere else. This is one of the more unique boutiques that you will ever come across, because the mother-daughter team that runs it infuse their own empowering sensibilities into everything that they sell… including this brand new line of distinctive chocolates.
$6.95 each // 45g bar
Her Story Boutique | 779 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 886-6457
Orders: Email at herstorybuffalo@gmail.com to place an order or stop in and shop the collection