Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Her Story Boutique launches line of vegan chocolates with healing properties

1 Comment

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Her Story Boutique is releasing a line of vegan chocolates that is guaranteed to get any date off to a good start. The 100% vegan chocolate (organic + fair trade dark chocolate) has an added bonus, for those looking to heighten the Valentine’s Day experience. Each of the chocolates (filled with adaptogens + non-GMO healthy ingredients) has certain healing properties that only Her Story Boutique can deliver. 

Not only does each designer chocolate taste great, they all correlate to different healing qualities – strength, courage, inspiration, balance, etc. Now what could be better than eating delicious vegan chocolate that is packed with attitudinal ingredients? Stop in to Her Story for chocolates, and discover a world of impeccably curated items that you just can’t find anywhere else. This is one of the more unique boutiques that you will ever come across, because the mother-daughter team that runs it infuse their own empowering sensibilities into everything that they sell… including this brand new line of distinctive chocolates.

$6.95 each // 45g bar

Her Story Boutique779 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 886-6457

Orders: Email at herstorybuffalo@gmail.com to place an order or stop in and shop the collection

 

 

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • TakeItElsewhere

    What the hell did I just read? Courage is a “healing property” now?