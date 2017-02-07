Hayes Construction Services to Renovate Genesee Street Property

Hayes Construction Services Corp. is moving from Seneca Street to 656 Genesee Street on the near east side. The construction management and contracting firm is currently located at 902 Seneca Street at the eastern edge of the Larkin District.
Hayes purchased the 15,000 sq.ft., two-story building for $20,000 from Refuge Temple of Christ on December 1. Refuge Temple transferred the vacant lot at 660 Genesee Street to the Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corporation for $1 in late December. Hayes is proposing to use that lot as a storage yard. The Planning Board will review the project at its February 13 meeting.
The property has lost much of its character in recent years.
2008
A car accident and crummy stabilization job is to blame. From Preservation-Ready Sites:
2012 – The front facade, which was intact and in good condition, was hit by a vehicle. Some of its parapet was lost and the middle section has begun to cave in. The damage was left unrepaired.
Today