Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Green Drinks at The Green Machine

0 Comments

Join like minded folks for another Green Drinks event on Thursday, February 23rd at 1001 East Delavan Avenue from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. . This month’s event will be hosted by The Green Machine, an affiliate company of OSC Manufacturing & Equipment Services, Inc., who is bringing their patented lithium-ion battery-powered construction equipment to our region and beyond. Their goal is to spread the benefits of using electric technology as opposed to traditional diesel equipment. Their electric mini excavators and LED light towers have zero emissions, can be charged with standard 110 or 220 outlets, operate even in below -20 degrees F temperatures, and fully charge within 10 hours when the day is done.

The batteries have a 10-year life, and can run full bore for 9 hours straight or for 16 hours at normal operation.

The batteries have a 10-year life, and can run full bore for 9 hours straight or for 16 hours at normal operation. What many will like about this machinery, is it can be used inside an enclosed area and will not produce those black plumes of smoke that diesel equipment does. This equipment can transform the environmental quality of job sites, and the health and wellness of the workers using them.

This event is a business casual networking event, designed to bring together Buffalo’s leaders in green building and sustainability, and foster more collaboration and engender a local sustainable economy. OSC will give tours of their facility and tell us more about how they assemble their Green Machines and how they work. There will be a $5 donation at the door. The first 50 people to RSVP to Melanie at mmcmahan@cirelectric.com will receive a first free drink ticket.  In the email please write GD RSVP 2/23 in the header and include your name, email and company you work for if it is not already in your email signature. Joining the Facebook event page does not count as an RSVP so please send an email to the above addressJoin the facebook event page to learn more about promotions and cool goings on from GreenWorks Buffalo Niagara.

It is the longest running series of its kind in WNY and we are proud to have the following companies/organizations who will already be in attendance so far:

Anthony O. James, Architect

Arden Farms

Buffalo Geothermal

CIR Electrical/Solar by CIR

Curbell Inc and Subsidiaries

Daemen College

Del Vechio & Stadler LLP

Designing to Live Sustainably

Dwight Moldenhauer, Inc.

Eco-Logic Studios

English Gardener

Erie County, Environment & Planning

GAR Associates

Niagara Malt

Olive Ridley Paints

Schuster Construction

Siemens Industry, Inc.

South Jersey Helical Piers Inc.

University at Buffalo

UNYSE

Watts Architecture and Engineering

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Mike Puma

Mike Puma

Writing for Buffalo Rising since 2009 covering development news, historic preservation, and Buffalo history. Works professionally in historic preservation.

View All Articles by Mike Puma