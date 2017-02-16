Green Drinks at The Green Machine

Join like minded folks for another Green Drinks event on Thursday, February 23rd at 1001 East Delavan Avenue from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. . This month’s event will be hosted by The Green Machine, an affiliate company of OSC Manufacturing & Equipment Services, Inc., who is bringing their patented lithium-ion battery-powered construction equipment to our region and beyond. Their goal is to spread the benefits of using electric technology as opposed to traditional diesel equipment. Their electric mini excavators and LED light towers have zero emissions, can be charged with standard 110 or 220 outlets, operate even in below -20 degrees F temperatures, and fully charge within 10 hours when the day is done.
The batteries have a 10-year life, and can run full bore for 9 hours straight or for 16 hours at normal operation. What many will like about this machinery, is it can be used inside an enclosed area and will not produce those black plumes of smoke that diesel equipment does. This equipment can transform the environmental quality of job sites, and the health and wellness of the workers using them.
This event is a business casual networking event, designed to bring together Buffalo’s leaders in green building and sustainability, and foster more collaboration and engender a local sustainable economy. OSC will give tours of their facility and tell us more about how they assemble their Green Machines and how they work. There will be a $5 donation at the door. The first 50 people to RSVP to Melanie at mmcmahan@cirelectric.com will receive a first free drink ticket. In the email please write GD RSVP 2/23 in the header and include your name, email and company you work for if it is not already in your email signature. Joining the Facebook event page does not count as an RSVP so please send an email to the above address. Join the facebook event page to learn more about promotions and cool goings on from GreenWorks Buffalo Niagara.
It is the longest running series of its kind in WNY and we are proud to have the following companies/organizations who will already be in attendance so far:
Anthony O. James, Architect
Arden Farms
Buffalo Geothermal
CIR Electrical/Solar by CIR
Curbell Inc and Subsidiaries
Daemen College
Del Vechio & Stadler LLP
Designing to Live Sustainably
Dwight Moldenhauer, Inc.
Eco-Logic Studios
English Gardener
Erie County, Environment & Planning
GAR Associates
Niagara Malt
Olive Ridley Paints
Schuster Construction
Siemens Industry, Inc.
South Jersey Helical Piers Inc.
University at Buffalo
UNYSE
Watts Architecture and Engineering