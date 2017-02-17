Get Your Guitar and Go! To the Buffalo Museum of Science

Author: Schyler Norton
Whether you’re passionate about music, or looking to take the kids to something interesting and inspiring, Get Out Your Guitar Day might be for you.
This Saturday the Buffalo Museum of Science, located at 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, is hosting Get Out Your Guitar Day from 10am to 4pm. For those of you who don’t know, Get Out Your Guitar Day is a national holiday that celebrates guitars and guitarists in all genres.
The Buffalo Museum currently has a travelling exhibit titled “GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World”, which is on display until May 7th 2017.
The event will feature many special surprises that celebrate the incredible instrument that is the guitar.
Chris Parker aka “The Bulldog” of Schopp & The Bulldog on WGR 550 Sports Radio will be at on hand from 11am to 1pm. While you might know him from his passion for Buffalo sports, Parker is a music buff and passionate about the Buffalo music scene as well.
In addition to Parker, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame member Dick Bauerle will be presenting “Sounds of the Guitar” from 11:30am to 12:30pm. The presentation will feature a Q&A session, history of the guitar, and some guitar playing tips.
In partnership with the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame, Michael Hund from the Hall of Fame class of 1992 will be presenting “The Fender Tail… a History of Fender Guitars” from 10am to 1pm and then again from 2pm to 4pm.
These are events that no music lover would want to miss. For those of you who shine on the guitar in rock video games, Oogie Games will be at the event with Guitar Hero, available for anyone to play. Guests are encouraged to bring their guitars and are welcomed to show off their skills during the day.
Admission to both GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World and 71Picks is included with general museum admission ($11 adults, $9 seniors 62+, $9 students and military with ID, $8 children 2-17 and free for Museum Members and children under 2). Both exhibits are open during regular museum hours, 10am to 4pm, seven days a week. Special extended hours through 9pm will be available every Wednesday through May 3rd and select Fridays.