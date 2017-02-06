On February 12, the ladies are invited to a Galentine’s Day card making class at Blue Sky Supply. If you’re not familiar with Galentine’s Day, it’s the fictitious holiday (created on the show Parks and Recreation) when single girls hang out and celebrate their bonds and friendship. Some girls might be single, while others might leave their guy friends for the day, Which day? The day before Valentine’s day, of course. This card making class gives gals the opportunity to hand make their Galentine’s Day cards, which can then be delivered the next day.

Galentine’s day festivities include the making and exchanging of handmade gifts, heartfelt thanks and, of course, a big brunch.

“This class is a bit of a human interest course rather than home improvement,” said Halley Marie Shaw, who will be running the class. “Usually most of our classes focus on paint methods for upcycling furniture or painting cabinetry, but we are doing something for anyone who has wanted to try crafting, but hasn’t felt comfortable yet. We want to provide a positive space where students will walk away with a new skill set that can be applied to making use of one’s craft stash.”

Class features collage, paper crafting and Chalk Paint techniques as well as creative prompts to get you inspired.

Galentine’s Day card making class @ Blue Sky Design Supply

Participants will be provided with project packets containing templates and materials to upcycle. Participants are invited to bring items from their personal DIY stash, such as fabrics, stamps, stationary paper, COPIES OF sentimental photos, colored pencils, etc. Snacks and refreshments will be provided – participants 21 and older are welcome to BYO. Makers of all skill levels.

February 12, 2017 | Start Time: 1:00 pm | Price: $25.00

Blue Sky Design Supply | 978 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY

To register for the event, click here.