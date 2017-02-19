Final Day for Labatt Pond Hockey – Don’t Miss it!

The skies look bright for another day of Labatt Pond Hockey. If you have not made it down to RiverWorks yet this weekend, this is your last chance to catch some fast paced 4 on 4 round robin games. You can click here to see the schedule for today’s tournament schedule. Aside from hockey play throughout the day, there are also plenty of activities and events set to get underway.
Families can grab brunch at the venue, starting at 10am. That’s around the same time that the first games get underway. Then, at noon, the band Solidisco hits the main stage for two hours. Other items of interest to look forward to include an appearance from the Labatt Blue Girls, painting and raffle by artist Dave Arrigo, photo booth, Bison Hockey Sticks, Sled Hockey, cornhole, Super Chexx Bubble Hockey, Sabres vs. Blackhawks on the giant screen (6pm), and the hockey division semi-finals (4:30pm), finals (6:40pm), and the Winner Ceremonies (9pm) on the Main Stage.
If you’ve got kids, bring them down and let them run around. They will love the spacious RiverWorks setting – there’s so much to see and do. This event has come to showcase Buffalo in such an incredible light. Players and guests that come in from other cities are wowed by the indoor/outdoor experience, just as Buffalonians are – there’s nothing like this venue anywhere, and it keeps getting better and better each year.
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo NY | 716-342-2292 | Facebook