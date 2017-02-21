Fight for Air Climb – Step Up to the Challenge

Until Buffalo’s tallest building is up and operation again, those looking to participate in the Fight for Air Climb will be taking advantage of the lofty stairs at the Main Place Tower. Every year, the American Lung Association hosts this unusual event that pits men and women against their arch enemy and best friend – stairs. Depending on how you look at them, stairs have become most dreaded and highly anticipated. When you get to work, what do you take… the elevator or the stairs. Unfortunately, with the advent of the elevator, those who live and work in multi-floored buildings have opted to take the easy way out.
Climbers will have the ability to customize their Personal Webpage and share their reason for climbing, send emails to ask others to join in, and even download Facebook and smart phone apps.
Now, the American Lung Association is asking you to do something that you might never have considered – climb stairs for fun, for your health, and for a good cause. Just think about the vast numbers of people who can no longer walk stairs because of health conditions.
What most of us take for granted is no longer a possibility for others. Once again, the fight is on, to prove that we can combat lung disease by simply climbing stairs.
If you’ve been looking for a good way to give back to your community, then look no further. So far, 34% of the monetary goal has been raised. Each team, each climber, makes a difference in the lives of so many people who count on these types of fundraisers. We need to continue to press forward, funding the necessary research that is required to combat this disease, while providing a higher quality of life for those who are affected by lung disease.
To learn more about the Fight for Air Climb, click here.