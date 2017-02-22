Facade Work at 456 Main Street Planned

Ellicott Development is moving forward with façade upgrades to the Baker’s Shoe building at 456 Main Street. Ellicott is proposing to install new storefront windows and repair the marquee sign. Upper floor concrete panels will be cleaned and painted and a new cornice is planned. According to Ellicott’s application to the Planning Board, the company is “working with several prospective tenants to occupy the building’s interior.”
The façade work was one of nine projects awarded funding through a grant from the New York Main Street program administered by Buffalo Place targeting the 400 and 500 blocks of Main Street. Ellicott Development and McGuire Development Co. were allocated $40,000 to help restore the marquee and build-out space in the building and neighboring former Courtyard Mall. $262,500 in grants were awarded to the nine projects for façade, storefront, and interior improvements.
Ellicott Development purchased the Courtyard Mall in 1995 and the Baker Shoe building in 2002 in a partnership with McGuire Development.
The Baker’s Shoe complex includes the former retail store fronting Main Street connected to a seven-story building at 265-67 Pearl Street. In late-2011, twelve upscale apartments were opened on the top four floors of the rear building known as the Meldrum-Edwards Building and rechristened The Antonio. The quick lease-up of the apartments led to the construction of seven more units on the lower three floors of the building. The circa-1909 building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2013.
Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060