Evergreen Health Building Comes into Focus

It’s been a while since we’ve paid a visit to the Evergreen Health building on West Chippewa. The $11 million building will soon feature Evergreen’s primary care practice, pharmacy, and numerous other supportive health services. Designed by Rochester’s SWBR Architects, the building occupies a space that was once a parking lot, situated directly across the street from Hutch Tech, and next door to the Roanoke Building (also occupied by the agency).
Evergreen Health focuses on community health, including Primary Care, HIV / STI / HEP C Testing, Alcohol & Substance Use, and Pharmaceutical needs. The agency is affiliated with:
Following is a video that showcases the foundations of Evergreen, along with its unwavering commitment to its clients, patients and supporters.