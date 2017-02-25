Evergreen Health Building Comes into Focus

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

It’s been a while since we’ve paid a visit to the Evergreen Health building on West Chippewa. The $11 million building will soon feature Evergreen’s primary care practice, pharmacy, and numerous other supportive health services. Designed by Rochester’s SWBR Architects, the building occupies a space that was once a parking lot, situated directly across the street from Hutch Tech, and next door to the Roanoke Building (also occupied by the agency).

Evergreen Health focuses on community health, including Primary CareHIV / STI / HEP C TestingAlcohol & Substance Use, and Pharmaceutical needs. The agency is affiliated with:

Following is a video that showcases the foundations of Evergreen, along with its unwavering commitment to its clients, patients and supporters.

  • Mr. B

    Love the fact the color of the panels mimics the brick in the residential building, and the dark brown paneling at the top is a nice “continuation” of the cornice next door.

