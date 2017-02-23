Done Deal: 45 W. Chippewa Sold

One of the early anchors of the Chippewa Entertainment District has a new owner. Chippewa Realty Ventures, LLC purchased 45 W. Chippewa yesterday for $615,000. Crazy Horse Development Inc. was the seller.
Chippewa Realty Ventures is led by Bada Bing owner Andrew D’Aloisio. Bada Bing relocated from the demolished Delaware Court building at Chippewa and Delaware, now home to The Delaware North Building, to 42 W. Chippewa in early 2014.
45 W. Chippewa played a key role in the revival of Chippewa Street in the 1990s. Following the success of the pioneering Calumet Café across the street, 45 W. Chippewa contained two early Chippewa hang-outs: The Atomic and Concrete Café. Chippewa night life took off from there. In recent years, Chippewa has been drawing an older crowd and many of the former clubs are now restaurants or have been converted to other uses.
D’Aloisio’s plans for the building are unknown. He purchased the Bada Bing building at 42 W. Chippewa in 2014 for $300,000.