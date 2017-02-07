Fans of artist/architect Dennis Maher, and his uncanny ability to deconstruct architectural oddities (found objects and hardware) and reconstruct intricate 3-dimensional art installations, will be happy to hear that he has an upcoming show. The exhibit, titled Dennis Maher: City House Models, will be showcased at one of the city’s newest galleries – Eleven Twenty Projects.

For those not familiar with Maher, he has been a stalwart when it comes to rescuing found object and reconstituting them into various new artistic and architectural forms. Check out the video below to see how this is done:

In 2009, Maher established the Fargo House, a center for the urban imagination in Buffalo, NY and, in 2014, he founded Assembly House 150, a non-profit space for experimental art/architectural projects.

Moving forward, Assembly House* will be collaborating with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery to produce the “Art as Social Enterprise” program SACRA. The program will be dedicated to workforce training exercises, which will help to provide trades skills to those who might not otherwise have access to the training programs (carpentry, woodworking and design skills).

Come learn about all of these projects, and check out Maher’s latest installations that he has crafted.

Dennis Maher: City House Models

Opening Reception Thursday March 2, 2017, 6-9pm

On view March 2 – April 15, 2017

Exhibition Hours: Friday – Saturday 11am-4pm or by appointment

The gallery will be open 11am – 9pm on First Friday March 3 and April 7, 2017

Eleven Twenty Projects | 1120 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14209

Images attached: Dennis Maher, City of the Oscillator, 2016, found objects and hardware, Dennis Maher City of the Crane’s Eye, 2016, found objects and hardware

ASSEMBLY HOUSE 150 realizes visionary art/architectural projects that enhance the sense of MAGIC in our built environment and intensify awareness of the life cycles of places. We transform ordinary and everyday surroundings into powerful settings of discovery and wonderment.