Deconstructed post-punk ensemble PALBERTA to appear at Sugar City

Brooklyn/Philly noise-rock trio Palberta is heading to Buffalo, to play a show at the DIY art collective Sugar City. If you’re looking to take your ears on a mind f*@k journey, then start with this band. Or finish with this band. Or fit this band somewhere in your roster, because the show is going to be worth every minute.
Experience some wailing and shrieking (vocals and music), balanced with offbeat instrumental jargon that is at times is even wonderfully decipherable. A cataclysm of sounds and noises, right in your face, yet respectful of boundaries, which appear to be drawn partially by indie influences. Listen for the drone of accompanying horns, siren chanting, and watch for the over the top antics, as bandmates are in a constant flux of instrument exchanges. Come enjoy a show that is stripped down and a heck of a lot of fun.
Sugar City is proud to announce the 716 Return of NYC deconstructed post-punk ensemble PALBERTA
With local support SLOW MUTANTS, AWARD SHOW, and DILDON’T.
Monday, February 13 | 6:00 pm doors | $6 | All Ages Always Welcome
Sugar City 1239 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14213
Visit www.buffalosugarcity.org for more information
