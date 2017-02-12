Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Deconstructed post-punk ensemble PALBERTA to appear at Sugar City

0 Comments

Brooklyn/Philly noise-rock trio Palberta is heading to Buffalo, to play a show at the DIY art collective Sugar City. If you’re looking to take your ears on a mind f*@k journey, then start with this band. Or finish with this band. Or fit this band somewhere in your roster, because the show is going to be worth every minute.

Experience some wailing and shrieking (vocals and music), balanced with offbeat instrumental jargon that is at times is even wonderfully decipherable. A cataclysm of sounds and noises, right in your face, yet respectful of boundaries, which appear to be drawn partially by indie influences. Listen for the drone of accompanying horns, siren chanting, and watch for the over the top antics, as bandmates are in a constant flux of instrument exchanges. Come enjoy a show that is stripped down and a heck of a lot of fun.

Sugar City is proud to announce the 716 Return of NYC deconstructed post-punk ensemble PALBERTA

With local support SLOW MUTANTS, AWARD SHOW, and DILDON’T.

Monday, February 13 | 6:00 pm doors | $6 | All Ages Always Welcome

Sugar City 1239 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14213

See Facebook event

Visit www.buffalosugarcity.org for more information

PALBERTA (NYC deconstructed post-punk)

Rolling Stone, 10 New Artists You Need to Know: February 2017

Listen:  Preview tracks from their new “Bye Berta Berta” LP on Wharf Cat Records soundcloud.com/wharf-cat-records/sets/palberta-singles-from-the-bye

Social Media: www.facebook.com/palbertamusic

SLOW MUTANTS (Buffalo, stripped down psych-punk)

Listen: slowmutants.bandcamp.com/releases

Social Media: www.facebook.com/slowmutantsband/

AWARD SHOW (Buffalo sparse folk)

Listen: awardshow.bandcamp.com/

Listen: soundcloud.com/awardshow

DILDON’T (Buffalo experimental punk)

Listen: morepowertapes.bandcamp.com/album/yes-you-do

More information: www.buffalosugarcity.org

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising