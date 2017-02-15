Corner of Virginia Street and Prospect Avenue looking shipshape

The southwest corner of Virginia Street and Prospect Avenue is, at long last, coming into focus. A building that not many people ever thought would live to see the light of day, has miraculously been saved, and will soon be filled in a residential capacity. This is another big win for the lower West Side, thanks to the developer Buffalo Ridge, LLC (1651 E. 23rd Street, Brooklyn NY 11229).
The new windows are in, a paint job is complete, and signs have been posted signaling that the search for tenants is on.
This is such a significant project, considering the sheer size of the building, and its future role in the historic neighborhood. Fewer and fewer of these types of buildings remain that are in need of restoration (unless you count the East Side).
This building is located one block from Niagara Street, which is currently seeing its own version of a renaissance.