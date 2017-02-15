Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Corner of Virginia Street and Prospect Avenue looking shipshape

12 Comments

The southwest corner of Virginia Street and Prospect Avenue is, at long last, coming into focus. A building that not many people ever thought would live to see the light of day, has miraculously been saved, and will soon be filled in a residential capacity. This is another big win for the lower West Side, thanks to the developer Buffalo Ridge, LLC (1651 E. 23rd Street, Brooklyn NY 11229).

The new windows are in, a paint job is complete, and signs have been posted signaling that the search for tenants is on.

This is such a significant project, considering the sheer size of the building, and its future role in the historic neighborhood. Fewer and fewer of these types of buildings remain that are in need of restoration (unless you count the East Side).

This building is located one block from Niagara Street, which is currently seeing its own version of a renaissance.

 

  • Me

    Why would they paint that beautiful brick?

    • Dylan Burns

      I believe that quite a bit of it was already painted red.

    • NorthBuf

      Back in the day painting brick exteriors and interior oak and walnut trim was considered in fashion believe it or not.

  • KTBSN

    Some history of the building would have been nice.

    • JRyan154

      It used to be red.

  • WNYer

    Kudos to the developer for keeping the mature trees fronting the street. Easily could have cut those down to make way for the exterior work.

  • Todd Chapple

    Great preservation project, but should’ve kept the more natural red brick look, with the white bay windows!

  • BlackRockLifer

    Good save but the window replacements are just horrible. It’s one thing to square off round head windows but why did they add fillers above and in some cases below the sashes? (see third picture down).

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    I love the painted brick.

    The reason all brick used to be painted was because earlier bricks were not as hard as modern bricks. The paint was a necessary element of protection for the surface of the brick.

  • grovercleveland

    I see that even when buildings are saved there are people here who cannot help themselves