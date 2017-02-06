Construction Watch: Work Underway at 500 Pearl Street

Work has started at Ellicott Development’s 500 Pearl Street project that fronts Pearl, Franklin, and W. Tupper streets. The Buffalo Christian Center at Pearl and W. Tupper will be incorporated into the new 12-story mixed-use complex.
500 Pearl Street will contain 11,000 sq.ft. of retail and restaurant space, 380 parking spaces on the first six levels, 35,000 sq.ft. of office space on the seventh floor, 28 apartments on floors eight and nine, and a 110-room hotel on the top three levels.
The re-purposed Buffalo Christian Center will complement the uses in the new structure through use of the pool, fitness center, a large banquet facility and lounge and meeting spaces. Road Less Traveled Productions, which occupies the Forbes Theater inside the building, will remain.
The building’s design has been refined since it was first unveiled in 2015 (above left). The exterior of the structure will incorporate a range of materials including precast concrete, smooth and perforated metal panel systems and glass. Open terraces and curtain wall glass will dominate the upper floors dedicated to the office, residential and hotel uses. It is designed by Kideney Architects.
Ellicott Development’s Pearl Group LLC the Buffalo Christian Center in September 2014 for $2.525 million and The Bachelor apartment building at W. Tupper and Franklin streets in March 2016 for $1.1 million. The circa-1886, four-story building was demolished in October.
