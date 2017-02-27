Construction Watch: Mentholatum Conversion Underway

Work is well underway on Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation latest project – the former Mentholatum building located at 1360 Niagara Street. Workers began the$19 million project about a month ago, though it was only a week ago that crews could noticeably be seen working on the exterior of the building. The previously blocked-in windows are now being opened. Then construction crews will get to work on installing “replica daylight factory windows, reflective of the original windows from the early 1900’s, on all facades.” In a previous BRO interview, Amber Holycross, Senior Development Manager at Ciminelli, stated that the work at hand is similar to what we previously saw at Bethune Lofts, another Ciminelli Project.

Located in the heart of the Niagara Street Corridor, the building was originally built by the Mentholatum Company in the early 1900’s. Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation purchased the 80,000 sq.ft. building from The Garrett Leather Company in February 2016.

Redevelopment plans include renovation of the former 80,000 sq.ft. daylight factory to include 51 residential one- and two-bedroom units on floors 1-4, in addition to 4,500 sq.ft. of retail space on the first floor. Approximately 35 indoor parking spaces will be made available in the basement level of the building, with an additional 50 parking spaces on site.

Ciminelli is also reviewing options to restore the large scale Mentholatum sign facing I-190 to its original iconic state. Adjacent parcels located at 1336 and 1340 Niagara Street were also part of the purchase and will be readied for future development under the Brownfield Cleanup program. Plans for those parcels have not yet been determined.