Constituents of the 27th District want a Town Hall

Author: RK
On an atypically warm and sunny Presidents Day, constituents of the 27th District, along with allies and local community activist groups, gathered at 3PM at the offices of Rep. Chris Collins (2813 Wehrle Drive) for a “Demonstration To Demand Answers.”
In a well-attended and peaceful demonstration, residents of District 27 took turns at the megaphone to voice their strong desire for Chris Collins hold a town hall meeting for the District.
According to the Event Facebook Page:
“After repeated attempts to be heard, We the People feel that the Congressman has left us with no choice but to demonstrate. Over the past couple of weeks, Mr. Collins has found time to give repeated interviews to CNN and other media outlets in order to defend the Trump administration, yet continues to diminish and berate the wishes of his constituents. We believe his refusal to meet with us constitutes a breach of the principles of republican government and democracy. The founders and framers of this great country believed that our representatives should be responsive to the citizens of their district and meet with them periodically to hear their concerns.”
The sponsors of the event included WNY Peace Center, ACTion Buffalo, Citizens Against Collins, Turning Election Emotion Into Action, #BuffaloResists, Huddle for the 27th, Indivisible NY 27th, and the Sister District for WNY.
As the demonstration was wrapping up and the crowd was starting to leave, an individual carrying a Trump-Pence lawn sign and another individual carrying a “Chris Collins for Congress” lawn sign injected themselves in the middle of the gathering in an effort to disrupt the event. Some from the crowd raised their signs and began chanting “Do Your Job” in an attempt to drown out the disruption. Despite the two disrupters’ antagonistic efforts, organizers were present to encourage participants to disburse, avoiding any conflict from occurring.