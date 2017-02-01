Coming Soon: Buffalo CycleBoats

Waterfront enthusiasts will have yet another activity to look forward to this summer. This time it’s in the form of a paddlewheel pontoon boat. The boat seats as many people as a typical pedal pub (14-seat), which means that what you’re looking here is a pedal party on the water.

Brandon Bova is the entrepreneur behind Buffalo CycleBoats. He says that he has been planning the launch of Buffalo’s first CycleBoat for over a year. That’s when he saw a similar craft in Seattle – “I saw a CycleBoat pedal down Lake Union packed full of riders who looked like they were having the time of their lives. That’s when I knew that I had to bring this to the City of Buffalo.”

Around that same time, Bova discovered that there was only one manufacturer in the US. Acting promptly, he reached out and secured the rights to the Western New York market, thus putting the pedals in motion.

“I grew up on the water with my family and friends. Some of the most memorable moments I’ve had came from being on our family’s boat” said Bova.

Now Bova wants to share those waterfront memories with all of Buffalo, with this unusual craft that gets people out on the water effortlessly. Actually, the only effort that is needed by each crew member is… cycling! That’s what powers the boat of course.

Buffalo CycleBoats will be perfect for birthday parties, team building exercises, bachelors/bachelorette parties, family reunions, etc. The watercraft features a large central bar and comfy bench seats for those who don’t feel like pedaling. There’s an electric motor assist powered by solar panels, stereo, drinks, a canopy and other excursion conveniences. For those wondering about the safety of such a self propelled aquatic vehicle, the craft is always under the control of a licensed Master Captain.

“I am excited to bring this one of a kind experience to Buffalo, NY” said Bova. “So many people love the water, but with Buffalo having a short boating season, many residents do not own their own boat. This will give residents and visitors an opportunity to get out on the water and experience Lake Erie from another view”.

Buffalo will soon join a dozen other cities around the US in offering this unusual waterfront activity. Buffalo CycleBoats is expected to launch this spring.

If you would like experience the waterfront with Buffalo CycleBoats, visit their website at www.BuffaloCycleBoats.com or visit their Facebook Page.