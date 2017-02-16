Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation Open to Additional Feedback on Reverie Project

Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is encouraging additional public feedback on its proposed Elmwood Avenue Reverie project. It is part of the project’s ongoing public outreach effort, which began roughly 18-months ago. Ciminelli is moving forward with Reverie while refining its plan for Arbor, a five-story building proposed at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway.
The company continues to receive inquiries from those in favor of the project—including many BRO readers—regarding how they can get involved in making their support known. The Ciminelli Real Estate team suggests that those individuals looking to actively support the project or offer feedback can reach out through the development website contact page at www.arborandreverie.com/contact-us.
Ciminelli Welcomes Supports and Those Interested in Learning More to Contact Them.
The Ciminelli team has thus far met with over 260 stakeholders in more than 45 meetings, and maintained an open dialogue with the community throughout the community engagement process.
The company has also acknowledged that the mix of feedback has been constructive, impactful to project evolution, and very focused on the context of the Elmwood neighborhood, as well as on certain aspects of Green Code compliance. Those comments received that have not been in favor of the project proposal have predominantly focused on the appropriateness of the design and scale in relation to the Elmwood Bidwell area. Ciminelli officials and the architects at HHL remain committed to accumulating public feedback as part of the development process.
Reverie, a four-story mixed-use building, will be built to include significant additional retail space, residential units, and many additional parking spaces. The building will be comprised of traditional materials, such as brick, to ensure Reverie evokes the context of the neighborhood. Ciminelli has been closely following the updated Green Code to ensure project alignment with such code evolution.