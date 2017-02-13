Chicory Kin Pop-up Flower Bouquets @ Fred!

As if Fred was not cool enough, now the shop is hooking up with florist Chicory Kin to sell Valentine’s bouquets. Fred Handmade Wares is only offering these beautiful bouquets today and tomorrow, so you better get over there quick 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Chicory Kin carefully curates unique bouquets that utilize natural greenery and bold colors.
It’s about time we saw some mash-ups with florists. There are so many opportunities to showcase flowers, in places that people might not expect them. Fred offers the perfect setting for just sort of pop-up. Aside from the bountiful bouquets, Fred has a ton of other Valentine gifts to browse, from “heart penny earrings and bracelets made by Road Kiln, spring scented candles by Niland Candle Co., handmade Valentine’s Day cards (all proceeds go to Homespace), as well as gifts for the kids and your significant other.”
Be sure to check out the [home.grown.stone.] hypertufa planters and the Trebird Skateboard Jewelry (made in-house in an artisan studio in the back of the boutique). Over 45 creators (locally and nationally) are featured in this clever shop that is dedicated to handmade, local, eco-friendly, and sustainable goods and gifts.
Handmade jewelry, candles, cards, lip balm & scrubs, coffee cups, bags, terrariums, home decor, cutting boards and more! We’ll also be serving up pour-over Glen Edith Coffee all weekend for $2.50 a cup.
Fred Handmade Wares + Gifts | The Florentine Building | 385 Franklin Street | Buffalo, NY 14202 | (716) 550-1492 | Instagram | Facebook
See Facebook event | Find Chicory Kin on Facebook