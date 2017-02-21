Celebrating Ten Years of The Big Easy in Buffalo

It’s been ten years Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Inc. began hosting The Big Easy, a year round cultural music initiative that promotes the sights and sounds of New Orleans and Louisiana right here in Buffalo, NY. Throughout the year, Louisiana musicians interact with creative Buffalo souls (students, local bands, audience members) in order to teach and inspire them to grasp an appreciation for a culture that is steeped in music (traditional jazz, funk, zydeco, rock, blues, roots, modern jazz, brass band, Cajun, R&B) and kept alive by people who are passionate about sharing their region’s remarkable cultural treasures. Last year, over 600 people were affected by the performance and educational aspects of the cross-pollinating endeavor.
Each year, there is a culminating event that showcases all of the magical aspects of the program. It’s a Mardi Gras Jam, which takes place on Sunday, February 26 with headliner Terry & The Zydeco Bad Boys! The New Orleans sensation will be joined by local favorites Ten Cent Howl and The Buffalo Brass Machine, performing both separately and together as “Ten Cent Brass Machine”.
The Big Easy in Buffalo’s 10th Annual Mardi Gras Jam
Sunday, February 26, 2017
12 PM – 3 PM
Sportsmens Tavern | 326 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York 14207
Stay tuned to all of The Big Easy events in Buffalo by following this Facebook page.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the club, and all proceeds go to The Big Easy in Buffalo, a program of Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Inc. Special thanks to sponsors: New York State Council on the Arts, Erie County, Fund for the Arts, and Adam’s Mark.