CannonDesign recognized by Fast Company

CannonDesign has been named one of the 10 most innovative architecture firms in the world by Fast Company. For years, the firm has been an integral component of the cosmetic makeup of this city. The name CannonDesign commands a certain respect from those in the field, as well as from the community in which it resides. CannonDesign’s forward thinking projects can be found all over the world. Projects locally include Canisius College Science Hall and Montante Cultural Center, as well as the Buffalo Sabres locker room, and Kaleida Health & Suny Buffalo, Gates Vascular Institute (inset).
While CannonDesign has demonstrated stellar work in Buffalo, some of their international projects are absolutely stunning. This recent recognition is well suited for the company, which was honored along with companies such as Amazon, Google, Netflix, Apple and Uber.
According to Fast Company, ““Our reporting team sifts through thousands of enterprises each year, searching for those that tap both heartstrings and purse strings and use the engine of commerce to make a difference in the world. Impact is among our key criteria.”
‘The annual list recognizes firms that ‘exemplify the best in nimble business and impactful innovation.’
CannonDesign credits this award with its ability to adapt, compete and excel in the worlds of healthcare, learning and scientific discovery, among others. The firm states that it has mastered the ability to “transform the workplace, and enhance the human experience.” That said, a couple of the innovate projects that are currently in the pipeline locally include:
- QueensLight (inset), the redevelopment of the soon-to-be former Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, will serve as a transformational project featuring residential, educational, retail, hospitality and public spaces designed to “bring new energy” to the Elmwood Village.
- 201 Ellicott St. (lead image) will establish a new, vibrant neighborhood in downtown Buffalo anchored around a mixed-use building including nearly 200 apartments and condo units, divided among a 12-story tower and a 4-story section that sits above ground floor retail spaces. The building will incorporate a strategic mix of live, work and play elements, including a new Orchard Fresh grocery store to address the lack of access to fresh food in downtown Buffalo.
*CannonDesign is also the #16 overall design firm on Architect magazine’s list of the top 50 design firms in the world.
