Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo. Who Knew? We did.

0 Comments

Buffalo joins the list of cities that are start-up friendly. Even more, this city was recently selected as one of three unexpected places that are amazing for start-ups, by Inc. You can read the article here, or you can venture into just about any pocket in Buffalo and run into start-ups in action, whether that’s an incubator or a fledgling business that has just left the nest.

Serving as a satellite city for New York City, Toronto and Chicago, many “serial entrepreneurs” are looking to form their teams in more reasonably priced cities, without sacrificing their ability to easily meet in person.

Buffalo is especially attractive to start-ups because of its low cost to conduct business here. Start-ups are all the rage in Buffalo, partially because of initiatives such as 43North, and partially because of the young university types who tend to grasp hold of these types of opportunities when presented along with the right circumstances.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising