Buffalo. Who Knew? We did.

Buffalo joins the list of cities that are start-up friendly. Even more, this city was recently selected as one of three unexpected places that are amazing for start-ups, by Inc. You can read the article here, or you can venture into just about any pocket in Buffalo and run into start-ups in action, whether that’s an incubator or a fledgling business that has just left the nest.
Serving as a satellite city for New York City, Toronto and Chicago, many “serial entrepreneurs” are looking to form their teams in more reasonably priced cities, without sacrificing their ability to easily meet in person.
Buffalo is especially attractive to start-ups because of its low cost to conduct business here. Start-ups are all the rage in Buffalo, partially because of initiatives such as 43North, and partially because of the young university types who tend to grasp hold of these types of opportunities when presented along with the right circumstances.