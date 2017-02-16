Buffalo hosts The State U of NY Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships is being held in Buffalo at this time. The competition kicked off yesterday at the Erie Community College Burt Flickinger Athletic Center. The events will continue through Saturday, February 18.
These types of competitive events are big deals for any city, due to the number of competitors and spectators that participate. According to a recent release, it is said that this competition alone is set to generate approximately $1.2 million (economic impact) while seeing 1,200 room nights occupied by attendees. The conference is being attended by the following nine teams: Brockport, Buffalo State College, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego and Potsdam.
“Buffalo and Erie Community College have been a tremendous host for the SUNYAC Swimming & Diving Championships for a long time. The partnership has been incredible and there is a tremendous amount of excitement generated in February when this event takes place. Most of the student-athletes are from the State of New York and many are from the Western New York region so this championship has an extra-special feel to it. Fans in the area may not have any connection to the SUNYAC or the teams competing, but if you enjoy competition, if you enjoy watching young people excel at what is one of the most demanding sports in the world, or if you have young kids who are interested in swimming as a lifelong pursuit, then this is a family-friendly event everyone will enjoy,” said SUNYAC Commissioner Thomas Di Camillo.
“The SUNYAC swimming championships are helping kick off a banner year for college and amateur sports in Buffalo,” Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Patrick Kaler said. “Whether it’s swimming and diving, basketball, hockey or Gaelic athletics, we know the thousands of visitors coming here to compete in and watch these athletic events will be blown away by the New Buffalo.”
To view the schedule visit: http://sunyacsports.com/sports/swimdive/2016-17/files/Schedule2017.pdf
This is a ticketed event and tickets can be purchased online via the SUNYAC website. Individual adult sessions are priced at $5 and $25 for an all session pass. Children 12 and under will be $3 for an individual session and $15 for an all session pass. SUNYAC students with their college ID and children 5 and under are free.
More information is available at: http://sunyacsports.com/general/swimminganddiving.
Photo: Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN)