Buffalo East: Photography Pop Up slated for Friday at Saddle Up Saloon

“This is the first ever art event to take place at Saddle Up Saloon, a bar so hidden that even the most knowledgeable localvores are unaware of its existence,” says Chris Hawley, a co-organizer. “In fact, Saddle Up Saloon is the only tavern in Buffalo that does not have frontage on a public right-of-way.” Saddle Up Saloon, built into a former horse stable in the rear of a cottage facing Hubbard Street, is adjacent to the Clinton Bailey Market. The tavern is easily accessed via the #2 Clinton and #19 Bailey Metro bus lines.
Buffalo East is the first of several anticipated photography pop-ups that will be held at Buffalo locations that are seldom seen. In future pop-ups, organizers will focus on not only unknown locations in, but photographers from, host neighborhoods. The work is designed to be affordable to all audiences. Each photographer is making available ten unframed prints, all original and new work, each in editions of five, for only $25 apiece.
With Buffalo East, the aim of these photographers is to bring this place, and its neighborhood, to a new audience. “After this photography pop-up,” says David Torke, “Saddle Up Saloon will be forgotten no more.” Visit the Facebook event page here.
For more information, contact Chris Hawley at chrishawley716@gmail.com. Entry Image by David Torke