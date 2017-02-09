Buffalo Brunch – The Best in Brine

Author: Schyler Norton

On Saturday, February 25th you’re probably going to do some drinking, whether it’s at a bar or a dinner party. And when Sunday rolls around, you might be a bit hung over. If that’s the case, don’t fret too much, because Lait Cru Brasserie has got you covered.

On Sunday February 26th from 11am to 3pm Lait Cru Brasserie is serving up a brunch featuring delicious food and drinks from Buffalo Barrel+Brine. Naturally I had to take a ride over to Carolina Street to see how B+B was doing, and get the scoop on the menu. Admittedly I had ulterior motives, my mom and I, who are fans of anything spicy, had to try Barrel + Brine’s spicy pickles and kimchi.

Upon arriving we were greeted by Lindsey and RJ Marvin, and also the surprisingly lovely aroma of pickles. As soon as Lindsey started telling me about the drinks she would be serving at the brunch I was intrigued. Blueberry lavender and hibiscus orange kombucha mimosas?! They sound delicious, and if you have to get your ‘hair of the dog’ the morning after a long night out, I promise there is no fancier way. For those of you who like staple brunch items, they will be serving their classic bloody mary or “rouge marie.” For those of you who like an extra kick in the pants, they will be serving a kimchi bloody mary (rouge marie) made with sake that will be sure to knock your socks off. If you need a hangover cure, according to the fine folks at B+B, the Polish pickle juice is the way to go. Apparently Barrel+Brine is in tune with the Poles because they will be serving a “Stefan Urquell & A Pickle Back”, which is a cold beer with pickle juice. The concoction will assuredly make you a productive member of society by Monday morning (as long as you don’t have too many.)

Now that we’ve gotten the drinks out of the way, let’s talk food! It’s not the first item on the menu, but I’m too excited about it to not put it first. Assorted donut french toast. Yes, you read that right, french toast, but made with assorted Dilla’s donuts served with Kombucha Braised Apples or Cultured Butter & NY Maple Syrup. If that doesn’t pull at your stomach strings I don’t know what will. I understand though, some people prefer savory over sweet and do not worry my friends, there is something for you as well. If you’re feeling spicy, Barrel+Brine is serving Kimchi Fried Rice with Korean BBQ Pork Shoulder, 68 Degree Eggs, Sweet Soy, and Spicy Mayo. If you’re feeling more like having a classic bagel with a twist, they will be serving dill cured lox, with cream cheese, caper relish, and Green Goddess, all on an everything bagel. Last but not least, they will be whipping up a “wet chorizo burrito” which might look like a traditional burrito, but is sauced like an enchilada “to soak up your Saturday night hangover.” If you’re interested or want to check out more on this awesome mashup between LCB and B+B, here is the Facebook event page.

Barrel+Brine has been doing well since they first launched. This coming year is going to be a good one for kombucha lovers, as Barrel+Brine is starting to wholesale its kombucha line. At the B+B store, they’re doing growler fills, and are starting to expand into larger markets. As of right now they have four flavors, blueberry lavender, ginger lemon, elderflower, and hibiscus orange. All kombucha is a blend of fermented black tea and fresh ingredients. As well as new flavors, old favorites are just as good as ever, be sure to pick up some kimchi and pickles for a DIY hangover cure after sampling some of the pros on the 26th. Currently Barrel+Brine is doing an awesome thing to give back to the community. 100% of the profits from the Dill Pickle Kraut, Golden Beet+Juniper Kraut, and Pickled Red Onions will be donated to Journey’s End. This will continue while supplies lasts, and if you can’t make it to B+B, then you can pick some up at BreadHive Café!

Lait Cru Brasserie | 346 Connecticut Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 462-4100 | Facebook

Barrel+Brine | 257 Carolina Street | Buffalo, NY 14201 | (716) 322-5756 | Facebook

Lead image: RJ and Lindsey Marvin, owners of Barrel+Brine | Photos Barrel+Brine