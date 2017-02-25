Blow the Roof Off St. Lawrence Church!

In a way, it’s always been the goal of the Buffalo Mass Mob to “blow the roof off” churches in Buffalo. At least, in the metaphorical sense of packing them to the rafters and splitting them at the seams. And for over three years now, the Mass Mob has indeed packed them in.

This Sunday’s Mass Mob, at St. Lawrence Church, will be Buffalo Mass Mob XX.

As one of the co-founders of the Mass Mob, I can say that, while inviting people to come experience a service at one of these churches has been the primary motivation, there’s no losing sight of the fact that people also bring their wallets, and the plates are passed. In keeping with the mission of creating a way for people to “support and experience some of Buffalo’s wonderful churches in need of a boost,” since 2013, the Mass Mob has brought thousands of people to churches who have also contributed thousands of dollars to them.

Along the way, these thousands of dollars have helped churches with critical needs — especially during the first two brutal winters of the Mass Mob, when every institution with a large gathering space struggled to pay heating bills. The Mass Mob has even tried more direct strategies for supporting churches, including selling t-shirts with the proceeds going to the churches.

But appropriately enough for an initiative inspired by the Buffalo Cash Mob — the original cash mob, despite what Cleveland may claim — the Buffalo Mass Mob is trying a new way to support the next Mass Mob church, St. Lawrence on East Delavan. As it happens, the church has been raising money — a roof raiser? — to put a new roof on the church, and the Buffalo Mass Mob has begun a companion GoFundMe campaign to, well, GoFundThem. It is supplementing the church’s own campaign.





The church created a video about their roof campaign that nicely links it to the church’s past, present, and future.

And why should you care about St. Lawrence church, a relatively small church so far east that its parish boundaries include parts of Cheektowaga? As I learned on a recent visit there, St. Lawrence may be small, but it has a big heart.

To get to St. Lawrence, I passed the closed St. Gerard’s church, which was the mother church for most of the churches on the far east side of Buffalo, including St. Lawrence. With good eyesight, you can see St. Gerard’s from St. Lawrence.

St. Lawrence church was formed to serve a concentration of Italian immigrant families in the East Delavan area. (More on the history of St. Lawrence Church is here). Now, most of those families are gone, and the church focuses on ministering to the needs of the low-income, largely non-Catholic neighborhood it now finds itself in, Pat Dyer, Director of Lifelong Learning for the parish, explained during my visit.

“We’re a ministry-based parish,” she told me. Their ministries include a food pantry named for a beloved priest who served there, the late Father Moreno. Others include a youth ministry, a children’s clinic, and a guest house for those doing service projects in the community. Their 10PM Saturday Mass, unique in the Diocese, is also a kind of ministry: it serves nurses who work the night shift at nearby ECMC, police, and firefighters. St. Lawrence’s ministries serve their immediate neighborhood on Buffalo’s east side, and also some of western Cheektowaga.

Complementing these ministries is the Nativity Miguel Middle School, housed in the building that once housed the parish’s own school. Nativity Miguel is run by the Jesuits, for students from underserved families.

St. Lawrence Church currently shares a priest with another parish, and is part of a cluster of east-side parishes called Catholic Churches of Central Buffalo.

Without St. Lawrence Parish, many critical needs in the neighborhood would go unmet. And now St. Lawrence has critical need of a new roof. Can you help the helpers? As Father Ronald Sajdak told WGRZ, “Seeing people outside the parish supporting the effort is a real affirmation, not only for our small parish community, but for all the work we’re doing in the community with all the ministries. It says that the church community, though we’re small in number, has tremendous value to the neighborhood and around.”

The Buffalo Mass Mob is also asking people coming to Mass Mob XX to bring a non perishable food item to donate to the parish’s Rev. Joseph F. Moreno Food Pantry. While anything is welcome, the pantry is especially in need of jelly, tea bags, salt and baked beans.

Get connected:

St. Lawrence Church

Catholic Churches of Central Buffalo

Details for Sunday’s Buffalo Mass Mob XX

St. Lawrence roof GoFundMe