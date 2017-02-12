Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Blind Date @ Paradise Wine

Starting at 4pm on February 12, book lovers are invited to grab their favorite piece of literature and bring it to Paradise Wine for a Blind Date. Once there, guests will be able to indulge in chocolate, wine and their favorite tomes. As for the tomes, it’s all about meeting other book lovers who are looking to swap novels, stories and maybe a couple of glances (at each other) while their at it. Oh yea, and the chocolate and wine paring… that’s pretty awesome too!

Come swap a book with someone, and indulge in some of Buffalo’s finest yummy sweets and desirable vintages. And meet some book lovers along the way. Oh, and don’t be surprised to encounter some poets (Aaron Lowinger and other guests) who will be adding their own flowery sentiments to the occasion.

Space is limited to 30 | Please rsvp: paula@paradisewinebuffalo.com

Paradise Wine | 435 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, NY 

Sunday, February 12, 2017 | 4pm

Presented by: Just Buffalo Literary Center, Paradise Wine, Blue Table Chocolates, and The Public

