Billed as “The largest Mardi Gras celebration outside of New Orleans”

Buffalo’s Mardi Gras Celebration is being amplified this year, as upwards of twenty mostly-Allentown pubs, taverns and restaurants prepare to celebrate together on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, from 5pm until 4am.

A release from Buffalo BarFly asks that Mardi Gras revelers join Allentown establishments “for the biggest Mardi Gras Celebration in the country outside of New Orleans!”

Participating party venues include Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar (DBGB), Exchange on Allen, Allen Street Hardware Cafe Mulligan’s Brick Bar, The Old Pink, Allen Burger Venture (ABV) Frizzy’s, Gabriel’s Gate, Colter Bay, Fat Bob’s Twilight Room, Savoy, Snooty Fox Lounge, Q, Fugazi, Ulrich’s 1868 Tavern, Cathode Ray, Giacobbi’s Cucina Citta, Gypsy Parlor (West Side), GBGB – Gypsy Bohemian Grove Bar in Expo Market (downtown).

Mardi Gras Buffalo



Centered around Allentown

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

5pm until 4am

A $5 wristband gets revelers admission to 20 great local venues in and around Allentown with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Autism Services Inc. The party starts at 5pm and goes all night long with drink specials from our sponsors Jack Daniels Fire, Captain Morgan and Genesee, along with Cajun food & music by Lee Ron Zydeco!

For more information, visit www.mardigrasbuffalo.com