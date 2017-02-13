Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: Explore & More Children’s Museum

29 Comments

The Buffalo Planning Board will be reviewing plans for the new Explore & More Children’s Museum at its meeting this afternoon. The 43,000 sq.ft., four-story building will be located on the South Aud Block of Canalside.

Fontanese Folts Aubrecht Ernst Architects designed the complex. It will feature brick and stone veneer, stone headers, stone veneer, composite metals, and sunshades, and a mix of curtain wall and aluminum clad windows.

Work on the $27 million project is expected to start this spring and be completed late next year.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Josh Robinson

    Looks much better than I was expecting based on the placeholder design. Very glad they revised it so that it doesn’t block the truss bridge, but rather allows pedestrian traffic to flow through it. Let’s get it built!

    • townline

      It does block the bridge. You have to jog around the building, out of the site and back in to get to the other side of Lake Street.

  • Joe Dotterweich

    good stuff. wtf took so long?… and wtf is taking so long for everything else? is it the combination of taking down the skyway and possible train station?

    those blocked out windows though…

  • laldm109

    Why is there a mutant cyclops eye in the middle of the brick buildings?

  • townline

    Ladies and gentlemen – behold the world’s most expensive children’s museum entrance – built right on top of lake street. So just a couple of short years ago, they spent millions to build this bridge over the canals, only to have it dead end at a building… To accommodate a tenant that will pay $1/year in rent and generate zero property taxes…. Great long-term planning right there!

    • Chris Schmidt

      There’s a notch where the bridge lands and the building straddles that pedestrian path/turn

      • townline

        Right. Dead ending Lake Street and forcing pedestrians to exit the site, jog around the building to Scott and re-enter the ROW on the other side of the building.

  • breckenridge

    If your kids were 7 when this was announced, they’ll be too old by the time its completed. They might as well hold out for Hofbrauhaus now!

    • Good thing mine aren’t going to be born until 2018. Gives the museum a chance to evolve, since the first year is usually a little rocky.

  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    You know where a Children’s Museum WOULD make ECONOMIC sense?

    • Matthew Ricchiazzi
      • Matthew Ricchiazzi
        • Matthew Ricchiazzi

          The market that exists in the Falls will always dwarf Canalside attendance. And, who among us locally is likely to attend a children’s museum?

          Is it so controversial to suggest putting the tourist attractions where the tourists are?

          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c1f23d104e4c1755d0f18053c375cb8c7b6992b44246555899374004a6f2879c.jpg

          • Chris Ostrander

            Does the Ricchiazzi Museum of Modern Art only feature works created in MS Paint?

          • Matthew Ricchiazzi

            I can hang comic book covers and the location is such that I will turn a profit.

          • eagercolin

            Every moment you waste here postpones your eventual massive success! Go make it happen, you extremely important person!

          • Matthew Ricchiazzi

            The project is in the works and will happen whether or not I’m conversing with you fine folks.

          • eagercolin

            That’s very exciting! Everything Frank parlato touches turns to gold!

      • Alex

        I’m not familiar with this rendering or where it would be located. Can you let me know?

        • Matthew Ricchiazzi

          The One Niagara Center is located in downtown Niagara Falls immediately adjacent to the state park. It is a 9 story structure, and floors 3 through 9 are available for redevelopment.

          The ownership group of One Niagara (Gordon Reger, Paul Grenga, Frank Parlato) is willing to finance the buildout of an art gallery space.

          I have been calling on Albright Knox to open an expansion site at Niagara Falls (where they will likely yield an attendance over 2 million annually), representing an enormous opportunity for revenue growth.

          It would require no capital investment on the part of AKG. All they have to do is sign a lease and hang up some art. Then let the money start rolling in….

          It’s probably better that the AKG has such prissy sensibilities and is consumed with their current expansion plan. The gallery can be built with any tenant.

          https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/32c856d3b413599d3a4a5da54335fa70c84317b8e15cd4852be4f4e7f7bc2f79.jpg

          • Josh Robinson

            I don’t know how you managed to tie in your AKG bullshit into an article about Explore and More, but you did. Stop being Frank Parlato’s paid cheerleader.

          • Matthew Ricchiazzi

            I’m fine having a conversation on the merits of an issue, but let’s not be petty and personal.

          • eagercolin

            I’m sure there are plenty of folks in NF who have huge collections of world class art. After all, it’s a really great city, and totally not a corrupt and polluted shit hole. No need to bother with the AK, then.

          • Matthew Ricchiazzi

            If AKG doesn’t want to be involved, their loss. This gallery space has the potential to generate $15-30 million in revenue annually. I can buy my own art with an operating budget like that.

          • eagercolin

            Sounds like a great plan! You should stop wasting your time here and get cracking on it!

          • Matthew Ricchiazzi

            I am. Wish me luck!

  • Todd Chapple

    This looks great, I must say! Finally some major development happening on the Aud Block! Now let’s put a fresh water aquarium at the center, then sprinkle in a few trendy retailers & local flavor eateries/brewery around Canalside etc.!

  • Alex

    How will this look from the water?

    I understand its a historic area, but to build something this bulky and uninviting right next to a waterfront in the middle of a transformation doesn’t appeal to me. It looks like a factory, which is fine, but I don’t think this industrial design fits the intended use very well. This appeals to old guys and stodgy architects, not to children. Children need light and this designs seems like it will dark and institutional in the inside.

    I would like to see more transparency, lighter materials, windows not bricked up. Claustrophobic was my first impression.

    [I don’t understand the bricked up windows either.]

  • Good news? It’s finally a brick & mortar building. Bad news? It doesn’t resemble the original design.

    The original design was kind of bland but had a lot of open windows. I think the more appealing part was the walkway past the bridge.

    This updated design has less windows, has a staggered design (which is a plus), and extra space used. Both had their positives. I just hope there’s space for either retail or restaurant in this building, because it doesn’t appear there’s another brick & mortar building in the planning stages for the near future.