Big Reveal: Explore & More Children’s Museum

The Buffalo Planning Board will be reviewing plans for the new Explore & More Children’s Museum at its meeting this afternoon. The 43,000 sq.ft., four-story building will be located on the South Aud Block of Canalside.
Fontanese Folts Aubrecht Ernst Architects designed the complex. It will feature brick and stone veneer, stone headers, stone veneer, composite metals, and sunshades, and a mix of curtain wall and aluminum clad windows.
Work on the $27 million project is expected to start this spring and be completed late next year.
