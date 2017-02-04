Big Reveal: 1091 Main Street

We are getting a look at what Ellicott Development is planning for the Our Lady of Lourdes property on Main Street. The developer is showing plans on its website for a six-story mixed-use building south of the church combining retail and office space. It will connect to the church by a winter garden and the church itself will contain a mix of retail, restaurant and office space.

From the website:

1091 Main is located at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Main Street directly south of the former Our Lady Lourdes church at 1115 Main Street.

Designed by Smith + Associates Architects, the proposed structure offers a modern exterior with a range of materials selected to communicate an aesthetic connection to the adjacent historic church. At six stories in height, 1091 Main will include approximately 167,000 square feet of retail and office space. In addition, the building will include one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles, which will be accessed from the north. Ample additional parking will be available on adjacent surface parking lots at the rear of the property. The new six-story structure will internally connect with the former Our Lady Lourdes church by way of a two-story winter garden that would be constructed between the buildings.

The historic Our Lady Lourdes church will undergo an adaptive restoration in conjunction with the development of 1091 Main. The former church will be transformed into a vibrant mix of retail, restaurant and commercial office space. Two additional floors will be constructed within the open cathedral nave producing approximately 14,000 square feet over three floors.

In 2009, Ellicott Development purchased the Our Lady of Lourdes convent and school from Prayer & Praise Fellowships Inc. for $370,000. One year later the company bought the adjacent church that was closed in 1993. Ellicott has also been buying and demolishing residential properties on St. Paul Mall. 1091 Main Street will be built on the site of the rectory and school that were demolished in 2014.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060