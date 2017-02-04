Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: 1091 Main Street

6 Comments

We are getting a look at what Ellicott Development is planning for the Our Lady of Lourdes property on Main Street. The developer is showing plans on its website for a six-story mixed-use building south of the church combining retail and office space. It will connect to the church by a winter garden and the church itself will contain a mix of retail, restaurant and office space.

From the website:

1091 Main is located at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Main Street directly south of the former Our Lady Lourdes church at 1115 Main Street.

Designed by Smith + Associates Architects, the proposed structure offers a modern exterior with a range of materials selected to communicate an aesthetic connection to the adjacent historic church. At six stories in height, 1091 Main will include approximately 167,000 square feet of retail and office space. In addition, the building will include one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles, which will be accessed from the north. Ample additional parking will be available on adjacent surface parking lots at the rear of the property. The new six-story structure will internally connect with the former Our Lady Lourdes church by way of a two-story winter garden that would be constructed between the buildings.

The historic Our Lady Lourdes church will undergo an adaptive restoration in conjunction with the development of 1091 Main. The former church will be transformed into a vibrant mix of retail, restaurant and commercial office space. Two additional floors will be constructed within the open cathedral nave producing approximately 14,000 square feet over three floors.

In 2009, Ellicott Development purchased the Our Lady of Lourdes convent and school from Prayer & Praise Fellowships Inc. for $370,000. One year later the company bought the adjacent church that was closed in 1993. Ellicott has also been buying and demolishing residential properties on St. Paul Mall. 1091 Main Street will be built on the site of the rectory and school that were demolished in 2014.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
  • Joe Dotterweich

    They incorporate the church in this design, they couldn’t do the same with the bachelor??

    • Todd Chapple

      Yeah, great point! Big time blunder by Ellicott Development for tearing down the incredible historic fabric that was the Bacholar Apt.! I’ve written against before and after about thier terrible atrocity and equally appalling parking garage design. Could’ve been a real special project for them, to connect a nice residential mid-size attached to it! Plenty of available parking in that area!

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    surprise! the church stays, suspicions otherwise notwithstanding.

    I don’t see anything to which I’d object. Good news for the campus and for Main.

    • OldFirstWard

      “I don’t see anything to which I’d object.”

      Yet the suspense of an eternal wait for your objection is killing everyone. You never object to anything new. Though I would hesitate before doing any pirouettes in the winter garden as I don’t see any sketches or renderings of an adaptive reuse for the church at all.

  • OldFirstWard

    “the proposed structure offers a modern exterior with a range of materials selected to communicate an aesthetic connection to the adjacent historic church.”

    Considering the church was constructed with Medina sandstone, I’m curious to see how the aesthetic connection will be made.

  • SpongebobOnYoShirt-Lookin Boy

    Looks good to me. The downtown area needs big buildings like this. Shame we consider a mere 6 stories big in this city but hey, progress. It looks nice and the church is being incorporated into the plans. If they put apartments in there as well as some nice retail it will be an AWESOME addition for medical students, faculty, researchers, doctors, etc. when the Jacobs School of Medicine Moves over in 2018. I think people are seriously underestimating and not talking about how big an impact that will have on the surrounding area. The school will have a total of 750 students when full by 2021 and already has 743 faculty members and their still hiring according to the latest address. All of those people will need to live somewhere and how convenient would it be to live in a place like this or the Campus Square Project, the Sidway etc. We need more buildings like this because once the school moves the people WILL come. 750+ at least that’s for sure.