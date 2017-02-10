Big Deal: Pegulas Buy Hi-Temp Properties

Pegula Sports and Entertainment has purchased the Hi-Temp Fabrication building at the corner of Perry and Illinois Street and an adjacent parking lot. The five-story building sits directly adjacent to First Niagara Center. The deal has been in the works since May.
Shelley McKendry, NPO Holdings, and Mairead McKendry deeded the properties at 79 Perry Street and 55 Illinois Street to Illinois Perry I, II and III LLCs in three transactions on Tuesday. Each listed a $1 consideration in County Clerk Records’ deed recordings but transfer taxes show a total consideration of $7 million.
Yesterday, the purchases were transferred to Illinois Perry LLC with $0 consideration listed. The Illinois Perry LLCs are registered to Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s offices at 199 Scott Street, Suite 200.
The Pegulas have not announced their plans for the building but sources say the Sabres have been wanting to move the team’s offices out of the arena to provide more room for suite and club level guests.