Beauty and Deformity | Fotini Galanes | TEDxBuffalo

Do you want to watch an inspirational TEDxBuffalo presentation? This one, I believe, will change your life. Or at least the way that you think about things related to beauty and ugliness. And if you change the way that you think, then you can’t help but change your life. By changing your life, you will affect others by changing theirs. This is a conversation, a topic, that is rarely broached. When it is broached, it is normally between two familiar people, not up on a stage setting.

Artist Fotini Galanes is a force of nature. her story is unlike any other than you have ever heard. It’s heartbreaking, frightening, riveting, and wonderful, just as her art is. If you’ve eaten out around downtown Buffalo recently, then you have probably come across her work. I’m not going to tell you where it is, because when you see it you will know it (watch the TEDxBuffalo video).

Hopefully Fotini will affect your day, your life, as she has affected mine.