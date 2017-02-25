Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Beauty and Deformity | Fotini Galanes | TEDxBuffalo

0 Comments

Do you want to watch an inspirational TEDxBuffalo presentation? This one, I believe, will change your life. Or at least the way that you think about things related to beauty and ugliness. And if you change the way that you think, then you can’t help but change your life. By changing your life, you will affect others by changing theirs. This is a conversation, a topic, that is rarely broached. When it is broached, it is normally between two familiar people, not up on a stage setting.

Artist Fotini Galanes is a force of nature. her story is unlike any other than you have ever heard. It’s heartbreaking, frightening, riveting, and wonderful, just as her art is. If you’ve eaten out around downtown Buffalo recently, then you have probably come across her work. I’m not going to tell you where it is, because when you see it you will know it (watch the TEDxBuffalo video).

Hopefully Fotini will affect your day, your life, as she has affected mine.

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes