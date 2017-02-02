Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Sean Ryan Presents New Vision for the Elmwood Village

44 Comments

In an attempt to break an impasse over one of Buffalo’s oldest and most contentious development issues, yesterday Assemblyman Sean Ryan unveiled a new vision for the corner of Elmwood and Forest, at the northern gateway to the Elmwood Village. The current proposal by developer Chason Affinity Companies would build, as Ryan said, “a five-story megastructure that does not fit the unique character of the Elmwood Village,” and that “violates the Green Code and includes demolition of twelve structures.”

Instead, Ryan, working with design firm Realtus Creative, developed a Green Code compliant concept focused on adaptive reuse. The resulting proposal would include a mix of residential and storefront commercial, as well as space for a gallery and a bed and breakfast.

“This should be the way we do development in the Elmwood Village,” Ryan said at a press conference at his Buffalo office this afternoon, much of which is available on video.

This concept is now the fifth proposal for redevelopment of the northeast corner of Elmwood and Forest, currently a row of large Victorian houses with twenty-four apartments and an eclectic mix of commercial uses, lending the strip a collegetown vibe. In fact, the northernmost block or so of the Elmwood Village is as close to a collegetown as Buffalo State has.

All of the previous proposals would involve removing that eclectic vibe entirely, and drastically altering the character of the northern Elmwood Village. A look at the previous proposals can be found here.

The current Chason Affinity proposal is currently under environmental review by the City of Buffalo.

In presenting his concept, Ryan also delivered something of a lecture in urban planning and economics.

To start, he mentioned working with the Elmwood Village Green Code Working Group and other community members, “to chart a new course for development in the Elmwood Village.”

“It’s clear that we all love density, we all love walkability. We love our small and eclectic storefronts. That’s why we live here, shop here, and attracted to this community,” Ryan said. But, “unfortunately, over the last year there has been some development that has strayed for the fabric and walkability of Elmwood Avenue.” He went on to criticize Chason Affinity and other developers with proposed projects that “would rip apart the fabric of the Elmwood Village” by replacing existing, smaller buildings with megastructures with large commercial spaces.

“We need to move away from this concept that to have development we have to have demolitions. There is no reason why the buildings at Elwood and Forest cannot be adaptively reused for new purposes. The current Chason plan, and other recent proposals, have no place in the Elmwood Village,” Ryan said.

As for what kind of development does belong in the Elmwood Village, Ryan said that the whole point of his press conference was to show “you don’t need to do demolitions” to create development. “Today I’m putting forth an alternative, hoping to show visually that you don’t have to do demolitions to put vibrancy back into our community. This vision focuses on adaptive reuse and not demolition.”

Benjamin Spittler of Realtus helped develop the new concept, which Ryan said “includes design elements that are already prevalent in the Elmwood Village. These designs are an updated fresh take on what the current buildings could look like if developers would simply focus on adaptive reuse and not demolitions.” The proposal would take the twelve existing buildings and combine them to create six buildings. This would create eleven additional apartments, on top of the twenty-four which already exist, and five or six commercial storefronts.

The first building at Elmwood and Forest would be mixed use, with commercial space, apartments, and perhaps an art gallery.

The second building would include storefronts & apartments. Ryan said it would have look of retail already seen around the Elmwood Village, and would fit so well with the neighborhood it would be hard to tell from older spaces.

The third and fourth buildings would be ideal for uses like a bakery or cafe.

The concept for the fifth building is a bed & breakfast, taking inspiration from the Inn at Buffalo on Lafayette.

This concept would fit the existing character of the Elmwood Village, Ryan said, because they are stylistically similar to what’s already on Elmwood. “This shows how much economic development you can do within these structures, without demolishing them,” he said.

Shifting into economics, Ryan talked about recently meeting with Preservation Green Lab, which came to Buffalo in January to issue a report showing that neighborhoods containing older, smaller buildings of different ages have greater economic and social activity than do those with primarily new builds. “Neighborhoods that contain older housing stock and older commercial storefronts are more vibrant and economically vital than parts of cities that were knocked down and rebuilt,” Ryan said he heard from Green Labs, adding.

Ryan said that the Preservation Green Lab study also found that the older business districts with smaller spaces provided more flexibility for entrepreneurs. “When there is a vacancy in older, smaller buildings, it’s a quicker turnover. Newer buildings with larger commercial space tend to have spaces vacant much longer. This is not good for a local economy to have spaces vacant,” Ryan said.

Ryan quoted Jane Jacobs, from Death and Life of Great American Cities, “Cities need old buildings so badly it’s probably impossible to have vigorous streets and districts without them.” This economic study by Preservation Green Lab backs that up, Ryan said. “Everything they have found tells us that neighborhoods like the Elmwood Village work better. Smaller buildings help create the conditions to help that economy.”

“So we need these types of buildings on Elmwood Avenue not because they’re quaint, not because they’re pretty, but because they help us reach our goal of a vibrant neighborhood with a strong economy. We should not demolish what works to make way for megastructures. The new buildings may be good for the individual developers, but it’s clear that’s not what works best for the community, Ryan said.

However, just like M*A*S*H took place in the Korean War, but was really about Vietnam, Ryan’s press conference and vision dealt with the Chason Affinity project, but were clearly also aimed at other development issues. He said, “while the design was created for the corner of Elmwood and Forest, it could easily be adapted to fit the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell, where Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is planning a similar out-of-scale development, which would involve demolitions and does not comply with the requirements of the Green Code.”

Clearly, Ryan’s vision is an attempt to find a settlement to the development war that has been waged in the Elmwood Village for a year or more — a war that many see as over nothing less than the heart and soul of the Elmwood Village. Mark Sommer wrote an incisive piece on this for the Buffalo News last year.

But at the same time, Ryan has made it clear that he will also give no quarter over proposals like Elmwood/Forest and Elmwood/Bidwell. And in that regard he would seem to be marching with the community. Last month, he and the community held a protest of the Ciminelli project. While he recently hailed the decision by Ciminelli to hold off on pursuing demolition permits for Arbor + Reverie, no one is seeing that as anything other than a temporary victory.

Architect Catherine Faust, one of the organizers of the Elmwood Village Working Group on Green Code, recently posted online, “They have just put the Bidwell-Elmwood portion on the back burner but they had always planned to build the northernmost portion first anyway, according to their website. We will be back fighting their bid to demolish the buildings between Bidwell and Potomac in a few months, if not sooner.”

Martin Littlefield, another organizer of the Working Group, gave me the following statement yesterday:

Preserving the very core and substance of the Elmwood Village should always be the first option. The limits placed by the Green Code on a proposed development should be the bedrock of any analysis. However, the Green Code does not speak to the aesthetics of a building only its size and scale. Under the Green Code, the so-called Frizlen building (between Auburn and Breckenridge) could be replicated with no need for any substantial variances. Ultimately, the size and scale of any project should be the first point of analysis; however, all of us should consider each proposal so as to ensure that we do not look back 10 or 20 years from now and regret that we had not taken a wider, long range, more holistic view.

Ultimately, all parties to the discussion must use judgment, and thus, because judgment is a personal determination based on one’s own perception, we should listen to each other and try to peer into the future to ensure that the character, style and grace of the Elmwood Village is carried forward. It is not the richest nor loudest voices that should control, but rather the consensus of voices after civil discourse has taken place.

Councilman Feroleto is putting together two public forums which will provide the opportunity for our community to listen to, and consider, all facets of the Ciminelli project; a process that presumably will be followed for the Chason Project. We should listen carefully to the proposal being put together by Preservation Buffalo-Niagara and Assemblyman Ryan, but also we should listen carefully to (hopefully) any scaled-down versions of the projects that Chason and/or Ciminelli will be presenting at those meetings. Then, when we raise our collective voices, it will be based on what we’ve learned, not some hyperbole like that which was displayed at the recent Preservation Board meeting.

And just this week, lawn signs protesting the Elmwood/Bidwell project became available. They are free while supplies last, and you can get one from Gretchen Cercone of the Lancaster Block Club by emailing her at lancasteraveblockclub@gmail.com

It remains to be seen what impact the vision unveiled yesterday by Assemblyman Ryan will have, or whether such efforts to find reasonable solutions will ultimately prevail. Presumably many, like Littlefield, will be looking for good solutions. But will that happen without a fight?

Stay tuned.

Note: per WGRZ, Assemblyman Ryan said yesterday that his office spent $2,000 of its own money — not state or taxpayer funds — to commission the Elmwood Village renderings.

Written by RaChaCha

RaChaCha

RaChaCha is a Garbage Plate™ kid making his way in a Chicken Wing world. Since 2008, he's put over a hundred articles on here, and he asked us to be sure to thank you for reading. So, thank you for reading. You may also have seen his freelance byline in Artvoice, where he writes under the name his daddy gave him [Ed: Send me a check, and I might reveal what that is]. When he's not writing, RaChaCha is an urban planner, a rehabber of houses, and a community builder. He co-founded the Buffalo Mass Mob, and would love to see you at the next one. He represents Buffalo Young Preservationists on the Trico roundtable. If you try to demolish a historic building, he might have something to say about that. He is a proud AmeriCorps alum.

Things you may not know about RaChaCha (unless you read this before): "Ra Cha Cha" is a nickname of his hometown. (Didn't you know that? Do you live under a rock?) He's a political junkie (he once worked for the president of the Monroe County Legislature), but we don't really let him write about politics on here. He helped create a major greenway in the Genesee Valley, and worked on early planning for the Canalway Trail. He hopes you enjoy biking and hiking on those because that's what he put in all that work for. He was a ringleader of the legendary "Chill the Fill" campaign to save Rochester's old downtown subway tunnel. In fact, he comes from a long line of troublemakers. An ancestor fought at Bunker Hill, and a relative led the Bear Flag Revolt in California. We advise you to remember this before messing with him in the comments. He worked on planning the Rochester ARTWalk, and thinks Buffalo should have one of those, too (write your congressman).

You can also find RaChaCha (all too often, we frequently nag him) on the Twitters at @HeyRaChaCha. Which is what some people here yell when they see him on the street. You know who you are.

View All Articles by RaChaCha

  • eagercolin

    Ye Olde Elmwood Village nonsense.

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    I cannot disagree more strongly with Ryan on this. I have never disagreed with him more on any issue. It frankly makes me want to run against him.

    I strongly support the Chason proposal.

    Those doubles are nothingburger remnants of poorer days on Elmwood. The Chason project would yield a vibrant, welcoming gateway to the Elmwood Strip.

    As for it being ‘not in the character’ of the neighborhood, poppycock! Up and down Elmwood, plenty of structures (at least a dozen) predating WWII exceed three stories. Kitty corner from this project is the 8 story psych center and then the Richardson Complex. There is nothing about the scale of the Chason proposal that is inappropriate.

    Ryan’s vision is impaired. This is a bad decision by him and it should go down in flames.

    • LancasterPat

      Yes, please run against Sean Ryan. I’ll donate to your campaign. When you win, please fix the speed limit on the 198 which he and Cuomo ruined.

      • Nick

        Thanks “lancaster” pat. You’re input on things within the city limits will continue to be invaluable.

    • HwA

      Seriously what is our state assemblyman doing financing and presenting on local land use issues? Is he a developer now? running for common council? Mayor? Wasn’t the NYS legislature in session yesterday? And wasn’t the topic yesterday Empire State Development (zemsky) defending the Buffalo Billion, trying to get lawmakers to fund the next phase of Buffalo Billion? Isn’t that the time out of all times that a WNY delegate should have been in Albany and not in Buffalo??

      This whole thing is appalling and inappropriate.

      He lectured on urban planning and economics? How insulting!

  • Johnny Pizza

    “In presenting his concept, Ryan also delivered something of a lecture in urban planning and economics.”

    This is like taking etiquette classes taught by Donald Trump. If you want to talk about economics Sean Ryan, please show us the numbers, show us the cost and the returns. Show me how someone can make any money building what you’ve proposed. Or if you really want to school everyone in development and economics, approach Ciminelli and Chason and buy the properties, redevelop them and make public the money you make to show everyone else how its done.

  • eagercolin

    When homes were first built on Elmwood, that was out of character with what had been before. When some of those homes were turned into storefronts, that was out of character with what had come before. When some of those converted storefronts are replaced with better buildings, that will also be out of character with what had been before. Things change. Things are supposed to change.

  • LancasterPat

    From an investment standpoint, I highly doubt that a two story building is economically feasible, it’s needs to be at least 3 or 4 stories high.

    The idea of Sean Ryan lecturing people on economics is laughable. Based on what he has done since elected, his proposals, who he caucuses with, and what he votes for, he’s obviously a layman on the subject.

    • OldFirstWard

      “From an investment standpoint, I highly doubt that a two story building is economically feasible, it’s needs to be at least 3 or 4 stories high.”

      So that beautiful new two story brick building on Niagara St. with the Tim Horton’s that Ellicott Development built is a big money loser?

      Pano’s on Elmwood Ave. is probably struggling too in the economically distressed two story building with addition.

      Meow, meow.

      • LancasterPat

        The real estate is worth a lot more at the corner of Elmwood and Forest as opposed to the Niagara St location you’re referring to. These developers need to be able to show return on the investment from what the land is currently worth, to what it will be worth when the project is complete. If the rate of return isn’t in a favorable range, they won’t have investors buy into the project, and the resale value won’t be as high. It’s just more productive to build more stories and have more units on the parcel.

        The Pano guy has owned that property for a long time, and it likely was paid for when he decided to expand. He more than doubled the capacity of the building and is likely making a lot more money because of it.

  • I guess it depends on perspective. Older people are probably more conservative on development (as you see above), si they will fight to keep the Elmwood Village the way it is.

    Younger people either don’t care or are more liberal when it comes to these issues. Not once have I seen any younger person against these projects, even though we hear that the EV is “for the yuppies.”

    If it really is, then why are you trying your hardest to keep more of them out? Logic dictates that 2 story buildings simply will not have the same square footage as a 4 or 5 story building. As a result, there is less more to fit more apartment units.

    • Ra Cha Cha

      “Perhaps developers should start focusing on areas like the East Side if they aren’t welcome here.”

      Perhaps developers *should* start focusing on other areas than just the EV. You know, spread the wealth around!

      • Johnny Pizza

        Don’t worry, given what has happened with the Ciminelli and Chason projects, they will focus elsewhere. I hope they come to North Buffalo and my neighbors are more receptive to forward thinking designs and projects like these ones that bring density.

        Let EV fester and stagnate and maybe when the old residents pass on it can once again start to grow. Until then, capitalism will continue to take the path of least resistance which right now is away from EV.

        • BuffaloB

          If this is what it takes to get the like of Ciminelli out of the EV then bring it on!

    • GUEST

      Maybe this has something to do with why developers ignore the East Side, because people can’t stop fawning over Elmwood:

      https://www.buffalorising.com/2016/07/buffaloveallofit-moving-beyond-a-two-street-city/

  • streetwise

    I see a lot of heart in this proposal but I can’t help but think it has missed the mark. Buffalo needs density/mixed use projects and this proposal keeps things pretty much the same. Those buildings are literally crumbling down. I would like to see a community with a mixture of old and modern architectural styles. This is clear pandering to all the NIMBYs in EV, in my opinion.

  • Foomanschu13

    At least we know now where all his payoffs from the taxi companies to block Uber went to (tongue in cheek…sort of)

  • robert biniszkiewicz

    I am outraged that an elected official, a person with enormous clout and influence within the mechanisms of government, should deem it appropriate to propose a specific, particular development on someone else’s property that the politician neither owns, nor will own, nor proposes to purchase at public expense from the owner.

    It is outrageous that Sean Ryan thinks it is his job to do ‘urban planning’ on private property in direct contradiction to the intentions of the owner. This is government over reach. It is an inappropriate and highly objectionable abuse of power. Ryan needs to be slammed for this.

    His office number is: 885-9630

    • OldFirstWard

      This ad is paid for by Friends of Byron Brown re-election campaign.

      • robert biniszkiewicz

        ?? I have no idea what Brown’s position on this is. If you’re informing us that he indeed supports the Chason proposal, then Brown wins plaudits in my book. He’s closer to earning my vote again, if that’s the case. Do you have inside information you’re not sharing, OFW?

        It appears you won’t be supporting Brown . . . who are you campaigning for, OFW?

        • LancasterPat

          Well he’s from the OFW, so I’d guess he’s on Team Schroeder.

      • Nick

        perpetually talking out your A$$

    • Ra Cha Cha

      Whatever one thinks about the Chason proposal, I appreciate Ryan taking some proactive leadership on this. That seems not to be coming from the councilmembers representing the Elmwood Village, or the Elmwood Village Association, where you would expect it to come from. In what seems to me a leadership void, in recent months these issues have devolved into residents saying “Oh no you won’t,” and developers saying, “Oh yes we will.” Ryan is trying to show a third way that works for everyone.

      If I remember correctly, at a Green Code forum in the EV last year, Ryan said he was hearing more from his constituents about development projects in the EV than any other issue. I didn’t ask him this, but maybe he feels someone needs to step up to the plate and do something like this, even if it means taking some brickbats.

      • robert biniszkiewicz

        I disagree, Ra Cha Cha. This is not leadership. This is heavy handed interference, picking a side in a fight for purposes of political grandstand. As an elected official, his responsibility is to listen and to foster dialogue, not to pretend he has any expertise whatsoever in economic development and urban planning and impose his will upon a private developer. That is bullying for the purpose of political grandstanding. Nothing more. And it’s inappropriate.

        Leadership could be displayed by meeting with Chason and discussing with them their private development proposal. He could even, at that meeting, introduce his Big Idea. And if they liked that idea, they could say to him: “Hey, we like that. Mind if we use it?”

        Two problems: First: Chason will never say that. They won’t like this because it makes their development economically the size of a grape instead of the size of a grapefruit (or even watermelon). Economic development?? DO please show us the numbers, Ryan.

        Second: The idea itself is as lame as it could possibly be. Not only is it an economic loser, it’s an aesthetic loser, too. It’s an absolute yawn. In terms of ‘improvement’, it’s marginal at best. I genuinely hate the proposal, even though hate is a strong word. I can’t stand it. To say it underwhelms is to be too kind.

        • Ra Cha Cha

          Indeed, it feels strange to find myself in a disagreement with you, because it’s usually just the opposite. Such is the way of things.

  • Jim

    I guess I don’t understand what people against these developments are so afraid of. I travel for work and I get to visit many cities across the US and I have to say Elmwood is not that unique in the sense that lots of cities have figured out how to meld historical residential streets with new mixed use development. Take a road trip to checkout the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis or Sugar House District in Salt Lake City in person. Both are old funky neighborhoods that have a mix of new mid/low rise buildings and original old structures from the ye olde days. These places are really cool and are thriving with the mixture of different styles and (gasp!) heights that create a really interesting streetscape.

    • The Elmwood Village is the most unique neighborhood in the world, what are you talking about? It should be a World Heritage Site.

      • eagercolin

        It’s full of special people who built it up from nothing with no more than their own pluck and gumption! These people are also somehow inherently “diverse,” despite being white and affluent.

    • OldFirstWard

      ” I have to say Elmwood is not that unique”

      That’s why it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

  • Bludog

    I like preservation and wanting to keep character and vibe but let these developers create and develope…I love Elmwood and its neighborhoods but I dont believe its as great as it can be and some of the blocks are old, dirty and lifeless and need newer builds with some shock factor to attract empty nesters, boomers and out of State visitors…Having a mix of character, old housing, new builds, franchise, and local merchants is what is going to maintain and grow this area and region…People from outside coming here like the history but also want some of the amenities that they are used to and people who have money to spend want to spend it on certain things…I am just blabbering now

  • Justplaintravis

    Can we put this in Niagara Falls instead? Please? Would love something like this in NF.

  • Eric

    Ryan’s proposal simply continues the bastardization of the original homes into generic faux-traditional storefronts. When this started in the 1920s, Elmwood went form mostly residential to primarily commercial with some residential. It amounted to tacking on a storefront to an old house. It’s not an especially nice paradigm. That’s what this proposal does, and while this design not a bad example, it gives neither enough density or true texture to the street. It’s not clear what residential tax base this adds as well.

    The Chason project is bold and neoclassical and somewhat elegant—things that Elmwood urgently needs in many stretches. It adds significant property tax and invites truly rooted residents to build their lives in the neighborhood. It could be improved, but it is superior to Ryan’s vision, the old mongrel vision of Elmwood that needs fresh air.

  • jtown

    Has this guy ever been out of upstate New York? This is what happens when cities grow and prosper, new construction.

    The proposed building is good urban development with adding density to the neighborhood to make it stronger! This guy is trying to limit its growth! Why?!?

  • NorthBuf

    The Elmwood Village should just build a huge glass dome over the whole area preventing any modern upgrades. Once a year the village could even add some styrofoam in their globe and shake things up a bit.

  • Grfn74

    I own a home in the EV. From what I can tell, it’s a small minority of EV residents that are against any change….I for one find the original proposal pretty darn cool. The EV doesn’t need to be static in design.

    • armyof100clowns

      EV homeowner here as well and I completely concur with your post, Grfn74.

  • BuffaLife

    Looks like garbage, Assemblyman Ryan. I’m assuming you will be a major roadblock to this development actually happening, but that’s fine because you can take responsibility when those run-down shacks are still there in 20 years.

  • LancasterPat

    This may seem like a crazy thought to some here, but has anyone ever approached hospital and proposed developing the northwest corner of this intersection? Look at it on Google Maps, there’s tons of green space on that campus, certainly they could live without part of that corner in order allow for a multi million dollar development that that would be a huge net positive for the neighborhood. I’m sure the state would get a good chunk of change for it as well.

  • Meh.
    It’s just polishing a turd.
    It’s nothing bold, nothing unique. It looks like the same old buildings just meshed together.

    I get it… it keeps in conjunction with the old Elmwood residential homes, but if this is a unique shopping neighborhood with character, the Ciminelli design (original) was pretty striking.

  • Bob

    How obtuse of Ryan. It’s backwards, small town thinking like this that holds Buffalo down and keeps me and thousands of others from moving back. Even small, 50′ developments are dragged out year after year after year…………….

  • harlan

    Seriously? Lipstick on a pig – nothing more