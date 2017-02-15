Artisan/welder Sarah Fonzi featured in Indie America segment

Buffalo artisan/welder Sarah Fonzi has been featured in a segment of Indie America, a PBS Digital Studios series. Sarah, who has a studio at The Foundry, has been producing some awesome public works of art in Buffalo over the past couple of years, including one at the former Handlebar Pub and the Patina 250. Her works are as wide ranging as the places that commission her talents.
What is so incredible about this video, is that it shows the impact that one artist can have on a community… and the impact a community can have on an artist. Here is a craftsperson who is able to make a living by working her trade. She is able to do this because businesses in Buffalo have commissioned her to produce works of art that align with their missions, messages and goals. There’s something to be said for these relationships that have been struck up, and how important they are to the overall health of any city.
The Foundry Welder, New York | INDIE AMERICA | PBS Digital Studios