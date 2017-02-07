An Homage to Buffalo’s Ballroom Scene

36 Artists Drawing Live In Two 45 Minute Sessions

Your Chance To Watch, Bid, & Buy — Opening Bids At $39

Cash Bar • Music by DJ Undersound • Admission $5

Continuing an exciting twice-yearly tradition begun in 2012, Hallwalls presents its eleventh drawing rally, A Mid Winter’s Draw.

As always—and unique among events—the drawing rally is a timed event, beginning sharp at 7:15 with its first 45 minute drawing round and 8:15 for its second drawing round, each round showcasing 18 artists drawing live. Each drawing round is followed by a 30 minute round of silent bidding, with opening bids beginning at $39. While bid amounts occasionally reach a few hundred dollars, many drawings can be purchased for modest sums, a keen way for any art fan to build or begin to create their own collection.

At the same time, the drawing rallies have built an audience beyond the art collectors. A large number of people attend simply to enjoy a Wednesday night cocktail and watch the live drawing as it unfolds. At $5, it’s the most mid-week cultural bang for your buck available.

There is no theme. Artists are free to draw whatever they like on the archival paper provided to them. As with all the drawing rallies, participating artists run the gamut in age and experience and style—there is almost certainly something for everyone in each drawing rally. Many of the artists are returning champs, but there are also new participants in each drawing rally, reflecting both the depth of the regional scene and the enthusiasm artists have for participating in the event.

Even five years after the event, we still encounter both audience members and artists who tell us this is their favorite art event…EVER. Come see why.

Artists:

Bruce Adams • VJ Alejandro • Laura Borneman • Joel Brenden • Kyle Butler • Tricia Butski • Caitlin Cass • Emily Churco • Nancy Treherne Craig • Matt Crane • El Yames • Kateri Ewing Sean Fitzpatrick • Sarah Fonzi • Patrick Foran • Fotini Galanes • Bobby Griffiths • Alexandra Grisanti • Tom Holt • Pat Kewley • Heather Layton • Sarah Liddell • Bill Maggio • Alicia Malik • Michael Mararian Chris Mcgee • Ruby Merritt • Sarah Myers Cassandra Ott • Alicia Paolucci • Rob Peters • Nick Sardynski Jonathan Stafford Chuck Tingley • Marc Tomko • Patrick Willett