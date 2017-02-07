When you think about Black History Month, you probably don’t stop to break it down into smaller sub-categories such as LGBTQ Buffalonians of color, do you? On February 11, starting at 7:30pm, the Buffalo-Niagara LGBTQ History Project will present an homage to Buffalo’s ballroom scene. Of course the scene included a number of LGBTQ oriented dancers of color, and that will be the focus of the upcoming multimedia show.
Guests to the show will be enlightened on a local and national historic stage. Buffalo was once a hopping place when it came to burlesque and ballroom dancing. Now it’s time to relive those moments through videos and photos of voguing competitions. The event will be presented by two local house mothers who will participate in some live voguing.
Admission is sliding scale, with a suggested donation of $5, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
An Homage to Buffalo’s Ballroom Scene
Presented by the Buffalo-Niagara LGBTQ History Project
To celebrate Black History Month – as part of an ongoing project to honor LGBTQ Buffalonians of color
February 11, 2017 | 7:30pm
Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | Find Sugar City on Facebook