If you’ve been sitting there, scratching your head all morning, trying to figure out what you’re going to do tonight, let us suggest an event that should be on your radar. It’s Alien Abduction 2017. The event is not just about a super crazy dance party, it’s about rallying around a myth and legend, that on this day, in ages past, creatures from the depths of the moon interacted with humans. There are those who are convinced that the time has come for those same creatures to return to earth, to reconnect with humans. For what reason? No one is quite sure. But one thing is sure – event goers will be anticipating their arrival.

As ages would come to pass, the power of the moon would inspire human rhythm, frequency and melody.

This long lost cosmic vibe will be returning… this evening, at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center – 562 Genesee Street in Buffalo. We know that you’ve been looking for the ultimate cosmic dance party, right? Well, here it is, just waiting for you and your energy to create a cosmic vive that will help the creatures to find the exact spot to touch down and reconnect.

Alien Abduction 2017

The Widdler // Yheti // LUZCID // Jantsen // Levitation Jones – WITH TONS OF LOCAL SUPPORT (see Facebook)

February 18th, 2017

18+ $15 Early Bird // $20 Presale

$25 Late Sales // $30 Door

The Widdler

https://soundcloud.com/ the_widdler

http:// thewiddler.bandcamp.com/

Born in Tel Aviv and living in Austin, TX, The Widdler has been playing and producing music since he was 10. Renowned in the American dubstep scene since his inception, the Widdler releases such as Sensei Samurai , Froggy Style, and Lady Dub are regarded as classics in the bass genre. Supported by artists like Bassnectar, Mary Anne Hobbes, Excision, Bukez Finezt, and 6Blocc, member of US imprints Dank ‘N’ Dirty Dubz, and MalLabel Music, represented by Circle Talent Agency, and most recently signed to Owsla Records, The Widdler is widely recognized as an innovator and originator of dub sound.

Constantly practicing, The Widdler incorporates mix sessions into his daily routine, which translates to his flawless performances at shows; headlining with the likes of Doctor P, Reso, Ajappai, and Tipper throughout the world. Currently spending his time between gigs in the studio, The Widdler is working hard to bring the freshest tunes to his fans, with his newest releases to drop in 2013. Taking influence from various genres of music and lifestyle, his tunes comes in all shapes and colors. From the chilled reggae dubs and blue mood atmospheres to the mean menacing throbs of bass and percussion, The Widdler knows how to weave his musical roots with his production that makes each set entirely special. Sit back, light a spliff, and enjoy the sounds of The Widdler.

Yheti

https://soundcloud.com/ yheti

Yheti’s live performances are an ever morphing detailed sound sculpture that plays with the souls of those open to the more experimental, surreal, low end heavy side of electronic music. With the intention of creating a champion dance environment through high energy bass, deep rhythms, and soul driven melodies.

Levitation Jones

https://soundcloud.com/ levitationjones

Hailing from a small town in Rhode Island where top 40 is the norm; Levitation Jones, Brian Gardner, steps up to the plate with quite a surprising, rule bending, curve ball approach, stretching the spectrum of bass physics. This quickly rising producer blends his original productions with heavy influences of dubstep and future bass paired with a seemingly effortless style of live mixing, pulling his audience in for a trip to the depths of the strange and the weird.

With recent performances on the revered Camp Bisco, Big Dub Festival, Creatures of the Night Festival, F.A.R.M Fest and more along with 40+ club shows across the U.S just last year, it’s no question Levitation Jones is making major waves in the bass music industry, earning him a loyal following.

Levitation Jones has shared the stage with Minnesota, G Jones, Space Jesus, The Widdler, Thriftworks, Kaminanda, Yheti, and many more.

LUZCID

http://www.luzcid.com/

Luzcid’s music is a sonic odyssey. A series of auditory adventures in which the participants completely escape time and space. He meticulously eludes genres in order to welcome a variety of enthusiasts to gather and celebrate the rewards of community. Luzcid hopes music can become platform in which the peoples of the world can reconnect and begin to restore our home to a place in which we all enjoy living.

He has already performed in almost every major US city and continues to spread his wings across the music community.Although his production stands proudly on its own ,Luzcid has proven he is one of those acts you need to experience live to get the full picture. He uses ableton live to weld a sonic quilt of sensationally hefty hip-hoppy psychedelic bass music.

His song with Bassnectar “Science Fiction” is a splendid illustration of Luzcid’s ability to collaborate and conceive a fierce beauty with one of EDM’s most revered artists.

Jantsen

http://www.soundcloud.com/ jantsenmusic

Jantsen is no stranger when it comes to electronic music. This Boulder, Colorado native has been fully immersed into the dance music scene for over 12 years with his passion later blossoming into DJing and producing. Over the years Jantsen has established a strong presence in the scene through his eclectic sound , being influenced by many genres such as jazz, blues, funk, rock, hip hop, and many other kinds of world music he brings a style that is creative, unique, and is continuously evolving. Jantsen’s enthusiastic personality shows through his DJ sets through his fun , energetic, and contagious stage presence.

This bass driven all star has collaborated with acts such as Zion I and Dirt Monkey, and has gained international support from some of the scenes top dj’s. With a slew of releases that are set in order, big things are sure to come in 2015, including new side project LOCOJA with longtime collaborator Bassnectar, and curating burgeoning label, Kairos Audio, alongside partner Dirt Monkey.

Dusty Bits

https://soundcloud.com/ dusty-bits

When Notixx’s heavy bass aesthetic collided with Brother Bear’s booty music, something beautiful happened. Dusty Bits emerged as a healthy hybrid of bass house and breaks with eclectic influences varying from Baltimore club to dubstep, breaking down the barriers of bass music as we know it. Though they formed less than a year ago, the Buffalo-based DJ/production duo comprised of Ryan Sinatra and Jake Broffman have already proven they’re a force to be reckoned with. They’ve got anEDM.com release and a performance at Webster Hall in NYC under their belt and have already garnered the support of Destructo, Griz, Henry Fong, Wuki and the Chainsmokers, to name a few. Expect Dusty Bits to continue pushing the envelope in dance music and amping up your squad in the nights to come.

Local/Regional DJ Support



Dusty Bits // Basha

Potent J / Festy Callin’ / M45 / Myke Maz / Unknown Artist B2B Subject to Change / ViceVersa / Potent J / Alldaylay / Zealous / Ask Nice / Tommy Trillfiger / Stay Bent / J.Garofalo / SITA! / Lustea / Delux / All Day / Buffalo Joe / Habits / Beretta / Strong Mo / Beta / Fifth Column

Local Band Support From:



Chloroform / Wet Paint

THE PORTAL

Hosted by Rinse 716:

DJ VAST

https://soundcloud.com/ djvast

Born October 1985 in Brampton Ontario, DJ Vast has musical roots dating back to the age of 5. His dad was in a band and he would often sit in as the drummer. Over the next 10 years, he nourished the craft and spent time honing his rudimentary skills. This led to an advanced understanding of time signatures and beat structuring.

Fruity Loops was the first weapon of choice at the age of 14. Applying the knowledge of percussion as well as learning to control synths and samples lead to many interesting early projects. After outgrowing the basic format of fruity loops, he moved on to master more advanced software such as Reason, Logic and Pro tools.

A few years later, he would team up with UK Drum n Bass producer Jayline and create the hit “The Mummy”. This was his first 12″ vinyl release and most successful to date garnering much radio and DJ support from Grooverider and many others. Two more vinyl releases would follow on DJ Vast’s own imprint, Concept Recordings and enjoy much of their own success. There’s more to come on Concept Recordings later this year.

Deep Space Room

Hosted by: Fanboy Promotions and « 1love »

Festy Collin

Viceversa

Zealous

SITA !

Alldaydnb

Potent J

True Risen

3 Rooms of Sound Provided by Perceptive Audio!

Local Performance Art By:

Extraordinary Arts LLC

http:// extraordinaryartsllc.com/

Extraordinary Arts LLC is a collection of professional performance artists – primarily consisting of Hula Hoop Dancers, Fire Performers, LED Performers, Improv Characters, GoGo Dancers, Stilt Walkers, Aerialists, and MORE! We have three professional performance teams; Our original team which is based in the New England area, our second team is based in the Los Angeles area, as well as our newest team based in the New York area.

X-Arts was originally founded in late 2014 to help connect local like-minded artists with an opportunity to perform in front of a live audience. Since that time, the (previously known as) New England Hoop Troupe has transformed into a successful nation-wide professional theatrical cirque performance team, re-branding themselves as Extraordinary Arts LLC.

Founder and artistic director Sheri Alice O’Brian has extensive experience with providing visual performances and managing performers for some of North America’s largest production companies like SFX Entertainment (Tomorrowland) and Insomniac Events (EDC Las Vegas, EDC New York, Electric Forest, & Beyond Wonderland).

Extraordinary Arts continues to pave a way for performance artists in the industry by setting the standards high and creating groundbreaking work for each event. This bi-coastal team is taking over one performance at a time!

Spun Out Fire Productions

Spun Out FIRE Productions has now been melting minds and sparking your imagination on the main festival circuit for 7 years. SOFP has been seen in 12 different states in front of hundreds of thousands of people. Spinning fire with a wide range of over 25 different fire toys and fire magic tricks, SOFP will always keep you guessing what’s next. SOFP is now filled with fire spinners from all over the country that tour together to form Spun Out FIRE Productions. They all share the same passion for fire, peace, love, music, and entertaining people with their mesmerizing and dangerous maneuvers.

Spinning fire has become a sacred practice to all of the entertainers at Spun Out Fire Productions. They are thrilled to make their passion their livelihood, and continue on their journey to make what they love bigger and better, show after show, year after year. If you are looking for live entertainment that is sure to thrill everyone, Spun Out Fire Productions is the team to call!

Amberdextrous Hoops

Amber, soul CEO and owner of Amber Dextrous Hoops, has been hoop dancing and preforming for the better part of almost a decade. Proudly being one of the first to bring the hoop scene to the parks, friends houses, and shows of Buffalo. There was never an occasion where she didn’t have her hoops with her, ready to supply and give a lesson or two. Being the resident hula hooper for DBGBs on Allen Street in Buffalo for many years, has helped her expand to her talent abroad to other states. Performing in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa, FL as well as even crossing boarders to perform in Toronto, ON. She lets her presence be known, especially, by fire hooping with her handmade gyro hoop. It offers a performance that is sure to “wow” the crowd. She prides herself on being a fierce entertainer and always giving her heart to the audience.

Amber Dextrous became an entrepreneur in 2011 when she started making and selling her own handmade hula hoops. She went on to start her own Etsy, online business, and began offering her other beautiful handmade flow toys such as the gyro hoop and gimbals. With the success of her flow toy sales, Amber was encouraged to begin making other amazing creations such as, hoop chandeliers, canopies, and beautiful dream catchers. Offering private hoop lessons as well as once teaching her very own class at a local fitness center, Bike or Bar, in 2013. Ambers talent is different from the rest and always offers a stunning performance to any event.

