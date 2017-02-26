Albright-Knox to Host Public Meeting for The Freedom Wall Project

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery is working to produce a mural with the working title of The Freedom Wall at the northern entrance into the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor this summer at the corner of Michigan and East Ferry. One public meeting has already been held regarding the exciting project, but another one is coming up on February 28th at 6pm in the Merriweather Library (1324 Jefferson Avenue). The proposed project will utilize a blank, concrete wall at the NFTA’s Cold Spring Bus Depot, which is made up of 29 sections. Each section will depict portraits of notable civil rights leaders in American history of the past and present. The size of the wall creates a unique opportunity to present a historic narrative that recognizes well-known national activists alongside equally important, but less widely known local leaders.

Public outreach is being coordinate with the Heritage Corridor, Bethel AME, and Open Buffalo with the local leaders that will be depicted on the wall being chosen by interviews and input from the members of the community at the public meetings. Additionally, the outreach will be consulting with faith-based organizations, local and national historians, local agencies and stakeholders, and research conducted at SUNY Buffalo State.

More information from the Albright-Knox Gallery can be seen here and a recent write up from The Challenger about the project can be seen here. Entry image courtesy of artist Chuck Tingley.