AK Art Baby Stroller Tours

These days, galleries are coming up with more and more creative ways to get people excited about art. The NY Times just posted an article on art lovers who are partaking in healthy exercise routines as they view art exhibits – it’s called Squats and Statues. Although the Albright-Knox (AK) does not offer a program of that nature quite yet, the gallery does encourage people to come in who might have plenty of excuses not to attend a show – parents that have small children in strollers for example.

As early as in the first few months of a baby’s life, he or she is drawn to certain colors and contrasts and can follow the paths of objects.

The AK believes that babies are able to thoughtfully interact with venues such as galleries due to the vast array of colorful objects – to a young person this is a world full of visual delights that they would not otherwise encounter. Tuning a young child into the sensory delights of a gallery can open up his or her eyes to a deeper appreciating for art later in life.

Offered on the first Wednesday and the first Saturday of each month.

Aside from the children, the tour gives care giving adults an opportunity to explore the gallery’s current works. Plus, they might meet some new friends along the way. It’s a win-win for everyone.

AK Art Baby Stroller Tour

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 ● 10:30 am–11 am

This 30-minute tour

FREE with museum admission

FREE for Members

Meet at the Guest Services Station

The tour will also provide ideas on how to further engage children with works of art