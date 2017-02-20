Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Addition by Subtraction as BNMC Seeks to Demo Portion of 980 Ellicott Street

1 Comment

The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Inc. (BNMC) is seeking City approvals to demolish a portion of the former Osmose complex at the north end of the Medical Campus. In November, BNMC purchased 980 Ellicott Street in November from Osmose Holdings, Inc. for $3.75 million. The balance of the 150,000 sq.ft. complex will be renovated for companies needing office and laboratory space.

The Buffalo Preservation Board will consider BNMC plan at its meeting at 3 PM Thursday in Room 901, City Hall. Also on the agenda:

15 Allen Street. Mayflower Allen Property LLC is seeking approval to demolish the two-story building after a renovation and expansion plan for the property was deemed ineligible for historic preservation tax credits by the National Park Service. The owner now has plans for a new structure on the site.

794 Potomac Avenue. Dennis J. Barry wants to demolish a historic residence and rear auto shop at 794 Potomac Avenue. Architect/developer Karl Frizlen had proposed an infill condo building for the site but dropped that plan after neighbors opposed it. Barry is proposing a smaller project for the property.

  • HousingBubble2

    $3.75 million purchase of the Osmose building by BNMC! Little pricey….someone made off with a lot of money on this deal; should be looked into a bit further. I seriously doubt the appraisal on this property could justify a value of $3.75 million! Anyone know what bank financed this purchase ? Follow the money!