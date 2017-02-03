AAF Buffalo Hosts Uber Bowl VII Commercial Debate

Some of the most anticipated Super Bowl commercials are already making the rounds on the internet. Each year, football fans gear up to watch the big game, boo the Patriots, and watch the commercials. The amount of money that goes into the commercials could feed a third world country for a year, which is why they are so highly scrutinized. Most of the commercials are over thought and terrible. An occasional commercial is actually thoughtful and memorable. Some are funny. Some are stupid. Regardless, we watch them all, and when all is said and done, the commercials can be the best takeaway of the game, at least for some.

Because of the game’s colossal reach, advertisers, and marketers will collectively spend more than $385 million on commercials in 2017 to make a statement, attract new customers, or spark a debate.

Each year, advertising and marketing gurus get together after the game to discuss the highlights and the lowlights… of the commercials. Anyone is welcome to attend this fascinating overview of the world’s most recognizable companies as they battle it out during the game, to capture the eyes and favorable impressions (and possibly brand loyalty) of over 110 million viewers.

The Monday following the big game belongs to the American Advertising Federation of Buffalo. That is the day when the group hosts their annual Uber Bowl – no, we’re not talking about ridesharing.