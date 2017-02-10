A Free Valentine’s Breakfast for Buffalo’s First Responders

Calling all first responders! Because you make such a difference in this community, you are invited to attend a free breakfast on Valentine’s Day. Yes, you are the reason that so many of us are thankful. We thank you for protecting our streets, making us safe from fires, and even rescuing the occasional cat that is stuck in a tree. You’re there for us, and to thank you for all that you do, Waterfront Center and Centers Health Care invites you to sit down and take a load off, while enjoying a complimentary Valentine’s breakfast.
Waterfront Center at 200 Seventh Street in Buffalo will be holding a free breakfast for Buffalo’s finest and bravest.
We know that are busy responding to calls, but if you have a few moments, please stop by 200 Seventh Street (Waterfront Center) on February 14th, from 10am to 12noon.
Valentine’s Day First Responders Breakfast
Waterfront Center and Centers Health Care
Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 from 10am – 12noon
Waterfront Center (200 Seventh Street) in Buffalo