Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

A Free Valentine’s Breakfast for Buffalo’s First Responders

0 Comments

Calling all first responders! Because you make such a difference in this community, you are invited to attend a free breakfast on Valentine’s Day. Yes, you are the reason that so many of us are thankful. We thank you for protecting our streets, making us safe from fires, and even rescuing the occasional cat that is stuck in a tree. You’re there for us, and to thank you for all that you do, Waterfront Center and Centers Health Care invites you to sit down and take a load off, while enjoying a complimentary Valentine’s breakfast. 

Waterfront Center at 200 Seventh Street in Buffalo will be holding a free breakfast for Buffalo’s finest and bravest.

We know that are busy responding to calls, but if you have a few moments, please stop by 200 Seventh Street (Waterfront Center) on February 14th, from 10am to 12noon.

Valentine’s Day First Responders Breakfast

Waterfront Center and Centers Health Care

Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 from 10am – 12noon

Waterfront Center (200 Seventh Street) in Buffalo

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising