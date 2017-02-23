A New Day for 580 Amherst Street

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

WE’RE SAD TO SAY CARRIE DEKOFFIN HAS PASSED.

WE’RE THRILLED TO SAY WE’RE HAVING A WAKE,

ICTC’S PARTY TO DIE FOR!

ICTC’s Annual Fundraiser, The Wake

Friday, February 24, 2017, 7-10:30PM

The Atrium at Rich’s

1 Robert Rich Way, Buffalo

Father has been called. The bar has been stocked. The arrangements are underway. The bar has been stocked. The funeral procession, complete with bagpipes, is ready to go. Did we mention the bar has been stocked?

It is with heavy heart that the Irish Classical Theatre shares with our dear family and friends the passing of our fictitious friend, Carrie DeKoffin. The curtain came down for the final time for Carrie, a much-married star of stage and screen, when she lost control of her motorcycle on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Her passenger, “close friend” and part-time fitness instructor Dean Hastings, 24, was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries. Carrie’s age was a well-kept secret, but the tabloids estimate it, kindly, at 67. We are planning to celebrate her life, her quick wit, joie de vivre and capacity for bourbon in fine form at this year’s Wake.

Close family, friends and neighbors will gather to raise several pints, break bread and dance the night away at The Wake, ICTC’s Party To Die For! on Friday, February 24, 7PM-10:30PM at The Atrium at Rich’s, 1 Robert Rich Way, Buffalo.

Once again – The Guinness will be flowing! Guinness Stout and Smithwicks Red Ale, fine beverages from Diageo Guinness USA, will be on tap. Magners Irish Cider, a libation sure to quench the most mighty thirst, will be available for the first time at the Wake this year. Wine will be provided for our more fashionable aficionados by our friends at Premier. A cash bar will be available for the discerning few.

Come thirsty! Your ticket to The Wake includes all the complimentary beer and wine you’d like all night long, not to mention plenty of fabulous food, including Corned Beef sliders and lots of vegetarian and other options, and continuous entertainment featuring rousing Celtic Rock from Poor Ould Goat and from our headliner Penny Whiskey. The McCarthy School of Irish Dance will be joining us, too, to provide terpsichorean revelry. Mix and mingle with the “loved ones” of Carrie DeKoffin and learn about her life and times. High-spirited dancing and “Carrie-ing on” will not only be allowed but actively encouraged. There will be lots of convenient FREE Parking at Rich’s, too.

There’ll be lots to do!

Mourners can take their minds off their sorrow by participating in The Estate Sale (Basket Raffle) where Carrie’s belongings will be up for grabs and the all-new Guinness Toss, a traditional Irish game of skill, to take home valuable prizes. Try your luck in the “Irish Sweepstakes” (Split Club) to score some cold, hard cash. Keen away at the Magners Mourning Station (Photo Booth) to memorialize your feigned grief, and visit the Bereavement Boutique to pick up some pretty swell Wake merchandise. You may even win dinner with ICTC Co-Founder and Artistic Director Vincent O’Neill and Producing Director Fortunato Pezzimenti at Mother’s Restaurant followed by a play at the Irish Classical Theatre Company.

Tickets required. Tears optional.

Tickets are just $60 each (special discount of $5 each for ICTC subscribers!).

Your ticket price includes admission, free wine and beer, food, fantastic entertainment, surprises at every turn and all the fun you can handle. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Don’t delay! Tickets will be $65 at the door.

Find out more about The Wake, or purchase tickets:

• Online 24/7 at www.irishclassicaltheatre.com.

• By phone at (716) 853-ICTC.

• In person at the ICTC Box Office, 625 Main Street, Buffalo.

The Irish Classical Theatre Company is located at 625 Main Street, Buffalo, in the heart of the downtown Theatre District. Proceeds benefit the Irish Classical Theatre Company.

The Wake is sponsored by

Guinness

Entertainment Sponsor

The Dreamcatcher Foundation

Immediate Family

Phillips Lytle

Rigidized Metals

Extended Family

Premier

Friends of the Family

Arcara Zucarelli Lenda & Straka CPAs, P.C.

Beyond the Basics

Chef’s Restaurant

Fairy Cakes

Lawley Insurance

James C. Moriarity Family

Moog, Inc.

Magavern, Magavern & Grimm

Magners Irish Cider

Manzella Marketing Group

Meg Mahoney & Michael Connelly

Quality Air Service, Inc.

Peter Winkelstein

Print Plus

Zenger Group

