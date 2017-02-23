39th Annual Buffalo Shamrock Run

2017 marks the 39th year for the Buffalo Shamrock Run. Each year, the The Old First Ward Community Association hosts this highly anticipated run, which signals the coming of warm weather and all things Irish. Each year, thousands of runners take to the streets of the Old First Ward, to help raise money for The Old First Ward Community Association’s ongoing programming efforts. The community association is responsible for a variety of events, activities and initiatives, including “daily senior lunches, kids’ cafe after-school lunch program, youth woodworking class, ongoing and special youth ceramics classes, youth athletics, after-school tutoring, Green Team (youth gardening program), and a very robust youth art curriculum.”
Ages & Awards Male/Female: 14 yrs & under, 15-19 yrs, 20-24 yrs, 25-29 yrs, 30-34 yrs, 35-39 yrs, 40-44 yrs, 45-49 yrs, 50-54 yrs, 55-59 yrs, 60-64 yrs, 65-69 yrs, 70-79 yrs and 80 yrs & over.
Per usual this year the 8K (4.97 mile) race will conclude with a Post Race Party at the Old First Ward Center. Runners with bibs get in to the beer tent free, while non-runners can get. Corned Beef Available is available at that time.
The Old First Ward Community Association Presents:
The 39th Annual SHAMROCK RUN
Saturday, March 4th, 2017
Race starts at 12pm
Old 1st Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St, Buffalo, NY 14204
Regular- JAN 1- MAR 1 $30
Late- Mar 2-RACE DAY MAR 4 $35
