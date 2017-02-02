2nd Annual LGBT Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, The Hotel @ The Lafayette will host the second annual LGBT Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance. The dance will be held in the magnificent Crystal Ballroom, where guests are invited to a romantic evening of dinner and dancing.
Love is Love
From 7pm to 11pm, there will be an open bar with complimentary hors d’oeuvres. This will be the perfect time to socialize with others and settle in to the splendid setting. Then, starting at 8pm, dinner will be held, featuring salad, choice of entrée, dessert and coffee bar.
There will be dancing throughout the evening, so be sure to polish up those dancing shoes and work on a few new moves before heading out onto the dance floor.
Crystal Ballroom at The Hotel @ The Lafayette
Cost: $65.00 per person
Order your tickets today by calling the reservation number 716-874-5400. They are accepting credit cards. If you would like to pay cash/check, they can accept and have vouchers. They are available at The Foundry, 1738 Elmwood Avenue, Bflo 14207.