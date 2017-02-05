Do you have an idea that you think would benefit your community when it comes to sustainable change? OK, for a minute, think about some way that you believe you could make a difference in your community – something innovative, something sustainable, something obtainable. Now, flesh out that idea and figure out what it would take to get it to the launching pad. If your idea is worthy, then you might be in line to receive the resources that it would need to bring it to fruition.

As citizens of this great region, we can be the change we seek. We are the leaders we’ve been waiting for. When we bring our skills, talents, and resources together, we can catalyze positive change.

Buffalo is a city on the rise, but we still have a long way to go, to ensure that all of our neighborhoods are sharing in the successes. Ideas abound, from people who want to help affect change in communities all over the city and the region. This could be your chance to take your thoughts and ideas to the next level – something that could eventually be attainable.

This spring, the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning, Blackstone LaunchPad, and It Takes A Village Action Organization are hosting the third semester of the One Region Forward Champions for Change program.

The organizers behind this initiative are willing to supply “free hands-on technical support and learning opportunities” to the selected “Champions” – those whose concepts rise to the top. If your idea is selected, you will become a Champion for Change.

Of particular interest to the committee are the “Five Big Ideas” put forth by the One Region Forward Plan “to create an equitable and ecologically sustainable region.” The plan would lead to the creation of healthy, vibrant neighborhoods; strengthening food systems; enhancing climate resilience, regenerating vacant lots and ecosystems, and building the capacity of our citizens.

2017 Champions for Change

Open to residents of Erie and Niagara counties that have an idea for sustainable change in their community

Applications are due by February 12, 2017. Early applications will be given special consideration. Program starts 2/27 and will include 6 Monday evening workshops, held every other week.

University at Buffalo South Campus; Hayes Hall

Visit website for more information