Could there be a better time to own a home in Buffalo than now? Throughout the year, new homeowners are installing new bathrooms, fixing up their kitchens, and generally sprucing up their pads. They are doing this because the housing market continues to be strong, and people are taking pride in their homes once again. From replacing porches to planting lush gardens, are homes are a part of us – they speak about who we are, and what drives us from day to day.

The two-weekend-only show will give attendees a chance to shop, compare and save with over 300 exhibitors.

The Buffalo Home Show is a place where homeowners can find countless home improvement ideas. From wiring your house with modern day electronic conveniences to installing new cabinetry into your den, the show is the perfect place to browse ideas as well as the best brands to tackle projects. Not to mention the hands-on workshops and the craft beer tastings. This show is a heck of a lot of fun, and practical way to source the best home solutions on the market.

Visitors to the Buffalo Home Show will find:

Fresh inspiration

Helpful tips

Innovative products

Fantastic deals in remodeling, home improvement, décor and outdoor spaces

Fantastic deals in remodeling, home improvement, décor and outdoor spaces Hundreds of experts all under one roof

Below is everything that you will need to make the best of the event this year.

2017 Buffalo Home Show

March 3-5 & 10-12, 2017

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 1 Convention Center Plaza | Buffalo, NY 14202

Valet parking will be available every day

Show Dates & Hours:

Friday, Mar 3 10am – 9pm

Saturday, Mar 4 10am – 9pm

Sunday, Mar 5 10am – 6pm

Friday, Mar 10 10am – 9pm

Saturday, Mar 11 10am – 9pm

Sunday, Mar 12 10am – 6pm

FREE coat check courtesy of OxyScrub Carpet & Upholstery & Buffalo Cares.

Website: buffalohomeshow.com

Facebook: facebook.com/homeandgardenevents

Twitter: @buffalohomeshow

Tickets (single tickets valid for one day of show):

$11 Box Office Adult Admission

$8 Adult Online Admission at www.buffalohomeshow.com

$3 Children 6-12 Years Old Admission

FREE Children 5 Years and Under

Discounted Tickets at Tops Friendly Markets: $7 (save $4) when you buy directly from one of their many stores.

NEW! Design Home Presented by Buffalo Spree Magazine & Channel 2

Discover the hottest trends in the all-new, custom-built Design Home. Tour our 1,400 sq. ft. show home featuring the latest in design, home renovation and decor. Spark inspiration with everything from custom cabinetry to the newest furniture, home accessories and lighting design. Get an exclusive peek at new products and speak directly with the experts who worked on every aspect of the Design Home. And – bonus! – you get to take home a plethora of ideas for your next project.

The Design Home will be beautifully decorated by Ethan Allen incorporating their brand new Ethan Allen | Disney collection. From traditional designs to more subtle, understated concepts – Ethan Allen | Disney is sure to appeal to all tastes.

M P Caroll Hardwood will be providing all the flooring throughout the Design Home. Cortese Construction will be building both the kitchen and bathroom areas while Creative Storage will be creating the closet spaces. On the exterior of the home, show attendees will enjoy beautiful landscaping and elaborate pocket gardens crafted by F&S Design Studio and Busy Beaver Lawn & Garden along with a gorgeous pergola constructed by DeGroff Outdoor Structures.

NEW! Erie 1 Boces Student-Built Tiny House

As many people decide to downsize, tiny houses are becoming more and more popular across the country. Students from Erie 1 Boces have been hard at work building a tiny house that will be featured as a “Tiny Guest House” alongside the Design Home at this year’s Buffalo Home Show.

Show attendees will be able to tour the tiny house and get a peek at just how easy it is to make the most of a small space without sacrificing function, comfort and style. The student-built tiny home will be auctioned off in June at [add info about auction]. All proceeds from the auction will support the building trades program at Erie 1 Boces and will also fund 2017’s tiny house build.

Feature Stage furnished by Value City, Presented by The Buffalo News

Look no further than the Feature Stage for exciting presentations providing practical and innovative information. Get insider secrets, tips and trends from DIY Network’s Chris Lambton, HGTV’s Pintrest “Pinfluencer” Tyler Wisler and other top experts who will share their tried-and-true advice for your next home improvement project.

Appearance by Chris Lambton (March 4th, 5th) – Chris Lambton first won hearts onscreen ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” Chris is the host of DIY Networks “Yard Crashers” and appears with his wife Peyton on HGTV’s “Going Yard” where they transform backyards, one house at a time. The show highlights their landscaping skills and gardening know-how as they create outdoor living spaces and features including patios, pergolas, fire pits and water structures for deserving homeowners.

Appearance by Tyler Wisler (March 11th, 12th) – With over 16 years in the industry, Tyler Wisler has established himself as one of New York’s most influential and dynamic designers with an international clientele. Tyler has been featured on hit shows like HGTV’s “Design Star’’, ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “George To The Rescue.” Most notably though, Tyler is a Pinterest “Pinfluencer” in both the Home Décor and Men’s Fashion categories touted by both Mashable and the Huffington Post as “one to follow.” He has been seen in Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, New York Spaces and recently HOSS Magazine offered Tyler a position as one of their permanent celebrity contributors.

Lorissa & Chris Naugle “Ask A House Flipping Expert” (Presentations during both weekends of the show) – Lorissa and Chris Naugle are experts in the art of flipping houses. Lorissa – “the boss” – is a licensed realtor with HUNT while her husband, Chris – “the finance guy” – has been a financial advisor for over 11 years. They are passionate about the Buffalo area and are working hard to put Buffalo on the map again. They’re currently filming a reality show highlighting their house-flipping shenanigans titled “Flip Out.” Show attendees can also visit them at booth #816 for expert tips on real estate, financial advice and house flipping.

Lobby Backyard Oasis presented by F&S Design Studio & A-1 Land Care

Find your outdoor inspiration as you enter the grand lobby at this year’s Buffalo Home Show! A 12’x12′ hip roof structure by F+S Design Studio and A-1 Land Care, Inc. anchors the space and is extended out into the landscape by the addition of three wooden arbors. Gabion walls are introduced as a modern accent including a water feature located as a focal point of the lounge area – the cozy sofas surrounding a circular gas fire pit will make you wish you could stay at the show forever!

NEW! “Make It, Take It” Workshops – FRIDAYS ONLY (March 3 & 10)

New this year, attendees can get their hands dirty and have the chance to work on a fun project that they get to take home with them. The FREE workshops will be taking place on both Fridays of the show. Learn from the experts, test new products in our new workshop space hosted by local and celebrity designers and crafters including one of New York’s most influential designers, Tyler Wisler on March 10! Workshops are free and all supplies are provided. Seating is limited for each workshop.

DIY Inspirations presented by Rust-Oleum

Spring is just around the corner and it’s time for those old household items to get a new lease on life! We’ve teamed up with Rust-Oleum to showcase 12 projects to help transform your ordinary spaces into extraordinary ones. From planters to wall art and metallic spray paint to chalk paint, head over to our live DIY Inspiration board to check out the latest products and fresh new ideas for your home and garden.

Craft Beer Tasting Event sponsored by WEDG – FRIDAY’S ONLY (March 3 & 10)

It’s Happy Hour at the Home Show on both Friday nights (March 3 & 10) from 5:30pm-8:30pm by the Feature Stage. After all the shopping and browsing at the home show’s many exhibitors, kick back and sample beers from the local craft beer consortium.

Barefoot Wine Garden Lounge

Discover what’s hot in outdoor entertaining with a well-deserved bevvy in hand! Barefoot Winery is hosting the party in our new Garden Lounge and sharing the latest in party themes, décor ideas and food/wine pairings. Sample Barefoot Bubbly, Red and White Wines and the newest member of the Barefoot family – Barefoot Refresh Spritzers. Located steps away from the Feature Stage, you can sit back without losing out on the action. Don’t miss Barefoot Winery Ambassador Randy Arnold live March 4th & 5th at 2pm

Information Desk Sponsored by Better Business Bureau

Backyard begging for a revamp? Kitchen cabinets craving a makeover? Start off at the Better Business Bureau Information Desk where we will help you plan your show visit and direct you to the right exhibitors to get your project done. Located downstairs near concessions.

Show Sponsors:

MP Caroll – The Official Flooring Sponsor

Better Business Bureau – Information Booth

National Fuel – The Official Energy Conservation Source

Sleep Number – The Official Mattress Sponsor

Buffalo Spree –Sponsor of the Design House

Barefoot Wine

OxyScrub Carpet & Upholstery – Coat Check Sponsor

Pella – The Official Window Sponsor

Rust-Oleum

The Buffalo News

Channel 2

Show Partners:

F&S Designs

A-1 Land Care

Busy Beaver Lawn & Landscape

Experienced Brick & Stone

Pool Mart

Value City Furniture

Cortese Construction

Bella Cucina Cabinetry

Ethan Allen of WNY

Creative Storage

Orvilles

Cambria (Solid Surfaces)

DeGroff Structures

IRR Supply Center

Lakeside Sod

Lightscapes

Sherwin Williams

Certa Pro Painters

B&B Fence

WEDG – 103.3

Charity Partner

Habitat for Humanity/Restore

Buffalo Cares