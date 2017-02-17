Buffalo’s indie wedding duo Ali Eagen and Erica Eichelkraut Zilbauer (Buffalo Indie Weddings) will once again be staging the ultimate wedding extravaganza, by hosting The Creative Bridal Show with WNY’s Best Wedding Artisans. Each year, Ali (designer) and Erica (photographer) assemble all of their handpicked wedding vendors and bring them together in a sensational interactive showcase. The showcase event includes a cocktail party, three different bridal fashion shows, hands-on DIY crafts, giveaways, and over 30 of the most unique wedding vendors. For anyone looking to tie the knot, this is the event that you want to attend.
“Immediately after walking through the doors of our first BIW bridal show, we were so pleased to not feel like we were walking into the same old, basic and uninspired bridal show,” exclaimed Delaney Wintermeyer, owner of Buds & Blooms 716, who happened to be engaged at the time. “Having the opportunity to reflect on joining BIW allows us both to see how much it has influenced and helped carve a path for the success of Buds and Blooms Floral Studio, and how inspiring it is to know that one day we can pass this wonderful feeling on to the next young entrepreneurs.”
Guests to the bridal show can enter to win the Buffalovers Date Weekend Giveaway, which includes a night’s stay at the Mansion on Delaware, complete with welcome basket full of goodies from Doolittle Custom Engraving, That Popcorn Shack, and Primrose Path Boutique, as well as dinner at Templeton’s Landing, cocktails at Big Ditch Brewing Co., and passes to the Botanical Gardens.
2017 Buffalo Bridal Show @ The Foundry Suites
1738 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, New York
Sunday, March 5, 2017 | 12pm to 3pm
Fashion Show Schedule:
- 12:30PM / Modern Glam Bridal Style
- 1:15PM / Whimsy Romance Bridal Style
- 2:15PM / Maids and Men Style
Gay Friendly Bridal Show
DIY signature cocktails from the cash bar, along with snacks
Tickets are available on-line at the pre-sale cost of $6.50, and at the door for $10.
Photos available upon request