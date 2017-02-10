2017 Buffalo Auto Show | BRO Car Buff’s Top Picks – Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, BMW…

BRO’s Austin Rexinger takes you on a tour of the 2017 Buffalo Auto Show and picks out some of the best rides from this years show. Listen to a 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia, see the brand new Alfa Romeo 4C and BMW i8, watch the drop top on the 2017 Mazda Miata RF, drool over the redesigned 2017 Ford Raptor, and see some two and three-wheeled toys.
Austin Rexinger was born in Amherst, NY and is currently enrolled as a Journalism major at Canisius College. Austin is completely obsessed with cars, especially the tremendous innovation in today’s automotive market. Austin aspires to drive the latest and greatest supercars, but for now he is bouncing around the Buffalo area driving anything he can get his hands (and feet) on. Upon learning to drive a manual transmission in a 2012 Mini Cooper S, any doubt that Austin may have had regarding his passion for automobiles completely disappeared. He was absolutely hooked. If it has four wheels, a seat, and a steering wheel, you can count on Austin being interested.