2017 Auto Show Preview

Tomorrow marks the start of the annual Buffalo Auto Show that will run through Sunday February 12. For the 2017 show there will be plenty of new cars worth leaving the house and making the trip to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Noteworthy cars include the redesigned for 2017 Porsche Panamera, all-new Maserati Levante SUV, all-new Volvo S90 and the not-so-new (but rare) Alfa Romeo 4C. Despite the small size of the Alfa, it will hold a lot of attention and is bound to be quite the showstopper. That four pack will impress, but each comes with a hefty price tag.

For the more conservative WNYer in attendance, every new car brand sold in the area will be on display.

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to shop around for your next vehicle, or just check out some cool rides. With chances to win a brand new Mercedes GLA250, GMC Acadia, Mazda CX-5 GT, and five others, even if you aren’t in the market to buy a new car, if you’re lucky enough, you may go home with one anyway.

Other noteworthy events:

NYS Police Distracted Driving Simulator

NYS Police Distracted Driving Simulator “The Legend Line” Danny Gare, Don Luce & Craig Ramsay 5-6:30pm Sat. 11th

GM Powertrain engine build demonstration

Toyota Ride & Drive

Test drive the Prius Prime, Camry Hybrid, RAV-4 and Highlander Hybrid

The Buffalo Auto Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 9-11, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.buffaloautoshow.com. You can also follow the Buffalo Auto Show on Facebook for frequent updates.