16 Reasons to Plan a Food & Drink Pilgrimage to Buffalo, NY

Looking to make a pilgrimage to Buffalo? Look no farther than Food & Wine. The magazine has pinpointed sixteen awesome reasons to head to this city, whether you’re living in Cleveland or Boston, or even those living nearby (the outskirts). If this list doesn’t get you pumped for a visit the city, then we don’t know what else will.
And, that same I-get-knocked-down-but-I-get-up-again spirit applies to its restaurant scene, which has emerged from the Rust Belt rubble with enough momentum to put it on par with Pittsburgh in the comeback kid department. – Andrew Parks
